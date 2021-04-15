Demium’s asset management partner plans to invest in 7% of all newly created ventures in Spain
Think Bigger Capital announces that, having completed a final close of 50M EUR, it now manages the largest pre-seed Venture Capital Fund in Spain.VALENCIA, SPAIN, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demium has recently teamed up with AndBank and the participation of Andbank clients in combination with the involvement of a number of European family offices has allowed Think Bigger Capital, Demium’s asset management partner, to reach this 50M EUR objective.
“Our partner fund is Spain’s largest pre-seed fund and having reached this milestone, we are now positioned to play a key role in Spain’s startup ecosystem” shared Jorge Dobón, Chairman of Demium Startups SL.
According to ASCRI, 765 professional seed investments took place in 2020 in Spain. Demium’s partner fund plans on investing in 75 startups per year; at least 55 of which will be in Spain. This implies that Demium Group will be investing in approximately 7% of the total number of startups that receive pre-seed money from professional investors. Highly technological, scalable solutions like Corgee, HearMe, elKYC, Emendu or NetworkMe, amongst others, are included in the total number of investments made by this fund.
“We want to be a reference in talent investing. We support entrepreneurs throughout their journey, from helping them find a co-founder and completing their team to working to refine their idea, validate their business model and secure initial capital." - commented Jaime Guillot, Demium’s Iberian Director.
The Asset Management Company is run by Alvaro Villacorta who has previously founded and ran Food Messenger and held the position of Vice-President of Incubation at Demium.
ABOUT DEMIUM
International Talent Investor with operations in Spain, Portugal, Greece, Poland and Ukraine. Demium supports individuals and existing startups throughout their journey from the completion of the founding team to securing initial financing and beyond.
Entrepreneurs receive mentoring and assistance with their project to best prepare them to qualify for a €100K pre-seed investment with Demium’s partner fund which could go up to €500K with follow-on investments.
ABOUT THINK BIGGER CAPITAL
Think Bigger Capital is a technology and innovation venture capital firm based in Spain. Its mission is to help create successful companies with the most talented entrepreneurs worldwide.
Its goal is to achieve superior returns by investing at the earliest possible stage (pre-seed and seed) in companies with strong business plans and excellent management teams.
Think Bigger Capital S.G.E.I.C is a Spanish approved by CNMV regulator VC Fund Management Company subsidiary of Demium.
