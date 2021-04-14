Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Atlantic Herring Days Out Meeting Scheduled for April 22

CONTACT: Renee Zobel: (603) 868-1095 Cheri Patterson: (603)868-1095 April 14, 2021

Durham, NH – The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s (ASFMC) Atlantic Herring Section will hold a virtual meeting on April 22 at 10:00 a.m. to discuss the allowable “days out” measures for commercial Atlantic herring harvesters for 2021. The meeting will be facilitated using a webinar platform with a call-in option for participation.

To join via webinar: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/916881365

To join via phone: 1-224-501-3412 and use the access code: 916-881-365

The 2021 Area 1A allowable catch has been set at 1,609 metric tons. Bi-monthly harvest quotas have been established with 72.8% allocated for June 1 through September 30, and 27.2% allocated for October 1 through December 31.

Federally permitted Herring Category A vessels must declare into the Area 1A fishery at least 45 days prior to the start of the fishing season. Small-mesh bottom trawl vessels with a federal Herring Category C or D permit must declare into the Area 1A fishery before June 1, 2021. Declarations may be made by submitting a Sea Herring Possession Permit application. Applications can be found by visiting www.fishnh.com/marine/documents/shrimp-processing-sea-herring-possession-app.pdf. Those seeking applications may also call (603) 868-1095.

The public is invited to participate in this meeting. Comments will be taken as time allows. For more information please contact: Emilie Franke, Fishery Management Plan Coordinator, ASFMC, efranke@asmfc.org, (703) 842-0716; or Renee Zobel, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Marine Fisheries Division, (603) 868-1095.

Vessels are prohibited from landing more than 2,000 pounds of Atlantic herring in Area 1A until June 1, 2021.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission coordinates the conservation and management of the 15 Atlantic coast states’ shared near-shore fishery resources—marine, shell, and anadromous—for sustainable use. Visit www.asmfc.org for more information.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s marine, fish, and wildlife resources and their habitats. The Department’s Marine Fisheries Division is located in Durham, NH. Visit www.wildnh.com/marine.

