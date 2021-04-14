FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

DDOT Accepting Applications for 2022 Transportation Alternatives Projects

(Washington, DC) – The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will be accepting applications for the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) starting March 31, 2021. TAP is a reimbursable federal aid funding program for transportation-related projects designed to expand transportation options and support “alternatives” to vehicle travel. The program aims to expand travel choice, strengthen the local economy, improve the quality of life, and protect the environment by supporting non-traditional projects linked to the transportation system. A total of approximately $820,000 in federal funding will be available through a citywide competitive process for qualifying projects.

Applications will be accepted from March 31, 2021 – May 12, 2021.

Projects must (1) advance the planning, design, construction engineering, or construction of surface transportation projects, and (2) qualify under eligible activities such as: projects geared towards bicycle and pedestrian activities, community improvements, environmental mitigation, and recreational trails. The projects must be consistent with the mission, policies, and plans of District agencies (e.g. MOVE DC, Sustainable DC, etc.).

Eligible project sponsors include regional transportation authorities, transit agencies, natural resource or public land agencies, school districts and agencies, Tribal governments and other appropriate local or regional governmental entities located in Washington, D.C. Nonprofit entities responsible for the administration of local transportation safety programs are eligible to apply if partnering with eligible sponsors.

Online applications, details about eligible activities, sponsors, and further submittal information can be found online at http://ddot.dc.gov/page/transportation-alternatives-program.

For additional details, please contact Ms. Kelsey Bridges at [email protected].

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of the District of Columbia.

Visit the website at ddot.dc.gov. Visit goDCgo.com for more information on transportation options in the District.