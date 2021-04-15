Global Cinema Online Goes Live
Today’s launch of Global Cinema Online marks a historical date in the field of video-streaming services.HOLLYWOOD, USA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Film Studio launches Global Cinema Online universally, the only pay-per-view streaming channel offering quality movies and documentaries that do not contain gratuitous violence. The service, announced by Co-founder and Chief Executive Daria Trifu, went live today.
“This movie channel, in keeping with our company’s brand, is here to bring to the world viewers nonviolent visual content for years to come. As a matter of fact, the primary source of our content is the Global Nonviolent Film Festival where we have direct access to films that don’t contain gratuitous violence, and are rich in quality and topical importance. Global Cinema Online fills a void in the field of video-streaming services, and offers to the public films that give them the possibility to learn more and to open their mental horizon. From now on, every film selected at the Global Nonviolent Film Festival will receive worldwide distribution with very favorable financial terms trough Global Cinema Online. I believe that our formula is right, and that it makes for a win-win situation for all parties involved: the public, the filmmakers, and our company”, says Daria Trifu.
Global Cinema Online (web address www.globalcinema.online), is accessible on all computers and mobile devices connected to the internet. There are no territory restrictions; the site is available in all countries of the world. The films are in English language or with English subtitles.
The new way in which the channel is designed, makes for a very user friendly experience by allowing the viewers to select films by continent (e.g. European Cinema, North American Cinema, Asian Cinema) or by director, in addition to the customary categories by type of film and genre.
“I believe that Global Cinema Online is on the right path. The channel is born today and will grow in time because it gives something that the viewers want. There are older and very big streaming channels like Netflix, Hulu, Apple and Amazon out there, but they don’t exclude violence, as we do. I believe that a lot of people will love the movies we show and that a lot of viewers will watch our films”, says Co-founder and Chairman Bruno Pischiutta.
Global Film Studio Inc.
globalcinema@globalfilmstudio.com
