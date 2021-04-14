Colorado Comeback Legislation Clears Another Hurdle

Bill to support displaced workers by increasing investments in reskilling and credential attainment passes committee unanimously

DENVER, CO - Today, the Senate Education Committee unanimously approved a bipartisan bill to invest in displaced workers and get Coloradans back on the job. SB21-232, sponsored by Senator Rachel Zenzinger, is a part of the Colorado Comeback state stimulus, a package of legislation that will invest roughly $800 million into helping Colorado recover faster and build back stronger.

“The Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative Displaced Worker Grant Program provides critical wrap-around support services and scholarships for Colorado students who lost their jobs as a result of this devastating pandemic,” said Senator Zenzinger, D-Arvada. “Rather than dropping out, these grants will allow students the opportunity to complete their educational goals, upskill and reskill, so that they may reenter the workforce in positions that align with high-impact programs and Colorado’s Top Jobs program. It’s a win-win for everybody!”

In Spring of 2020, the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative (COSI) quickly responded to the needs of the coronavirus pandemic by expanding its scholarship and support program to create a Displaced Workers grant as part of existing Community Partner Program investments. The program focuses on workers displaced by the pandemic and supporting Coloradans with some college but no degree.

COSI has already committed $900k over the next two years in collaborative grants to institutions of higher education, community partners, and workforce centers. The Displaced Workers program focuses on certification and degree programs that align with Colorado Top Jobs, from the Talent Pipeline Report, so that individuals can complete their credential within the next two years.

The $15 million in funding, earmarked in the Colorado Recovery Plan, specifically would provide critical wrap-around support services and scholarships to support 3,300 completions. This uses COSI’s proven model that boasts up to 94% retention rates when scholarships and supports are offered together. The program also invests up to $1.35 million to scale high-impact programs at community and technical colleges.

SB21-232 will now head to Senate Appropriations before being heard by the Committee of the Whole. To find updates regarding the bills’ passage, visit leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb21-232.