Pittsburgh Marketing Agency, C-leveled, Celebrates 12 Years in Business with Launch of New Website
An agency that is recognized as a leader in rebranding and launching exceptional websites marks their 12th anniversary with a rebrand of their own.
As we have all learned over the past 12 months, digital marketing is vital to every business or organization, and it begins with the website.”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C-leveled, a Pittsburgh-based marketing agency, is celebrating twelve years in business with the launch of a new company website. An agency that is recognized as a leader in rebranding and launching exceptional websites is marking their 12th anniversary with a rebrand of its own.
— Denise DeSimone
The reasoning behind refreshing the website was to showcase their abilities by utilizing the latest technology and design trends. The new website gives the agency a new, vibrant look and outlines the updated service offerings as they stand today. Bringing a new website to life is truly a team effort and takes the work of many hands, from web developers to graphic designers, content writers, and project managers.
In response to C-leveled’s new look, CEO Denise DeSimone stated, “Our job as marketers is to continually explore and become proficient in new design and technology trends in the digital marketing space. As we have all learned over the past 12 months, digital marketing is vital to every business or organization, and it begins with the website.”
C-leveled is a certified HubSpot partner experienced in the configuration and integration of the platform. HubSpot offers organizations the ability to generate new leads, execute strategic marketing campaigns, and organize contact data all in one place. Other agency services include full-service digital marketing, branding, web design, web development, paid digital ads, and business consulting.
C-leveled’s flagship offering, Executives as a Service™ continues to be a core offering along with marketing services. This unique service allows businesses to expand their leadership team by integrating experienced talent acting as interim or part-time C-Suite executives.
To see the new website and learn more about C-leveled, visit www.c-leveled.com.
About C-leveled:
C-leveled is a full-service marketing agency located in Pittsburgh, PA. Our team of strategic marketing partners is dedicated to helping clients reach their marketing goals and see a return on investment. From branding to digital marketing and so much in-between, C-leveled offers a full suite of services and a team of experts ready to roll up their sleeves to deliver thoughtful creative work.
