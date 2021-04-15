New Viscoelastic Coagulation Diagnostic Device Offers Improved Out-of-Hospital Bleeding Assessments

VCM Analyzer

VCM viscoelastic coagulation monitor demonstrated the utility of advanced coagulation monitoring in prolonged field care settings.

Entegrion is extremely proud to offer the VCM in the support of remote trauma patients as we have supported hospitals around the world.” — John B. Mowell, Executive Chairman of Entegrion.

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entegrion, Inc., a leading developer of innovative solutions for clinical diagnosis and management of hemostasis, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts demonstrating utility of the VCM viscoelastic coagulation monitor for use in prolonged field care settings and out-of-hospital evaluation of coagulation status, for presentation at the European Chapter of Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (Euro-ELSO) virtual meeting in May 2021. Both abstracts will be published in the peer-reviewed scholarly journal Perfusion (SAGE Journals, ISSN: 0267-6591 [print]; 1477-111X [web]). The work was performed as a part of an ongoing collaboration with the Autonomous Reanimation and Evacuation Research Program (AREVA)/Geneva Foundation Laboratory at Brooks City Base in San Antonio, TX. Both abstracts looked at the use of the VCM as an assessment device in prolonged field care settings. In the continued work of improving trauma outcomes, there has been increased visibility to the negative implications coagulopathy has on survivability. Many trauma patients are at risk of blood clotting or bleeding events. Traditional coagulation testing of hemostasis and thrombosis may not be reflective of the actual mechanisms of thrombosis. A better method for real-time evaluation of these patients is viscoelastic testing. The VCM allows for the monitoring of the entire coagulation cascade at the patient side without the use of highly complex or expensive alternatives. The AREVA research team emphasized that comprehensive point-of-care devices to assess coagulation status in the out-of-hospital setting are currently severely limited. Coagulation tools like VCM are essential for applications of coagulation status in remote environments. For the first time, the VCM makes this valuable diagnostic adjunct available to the broad range of critical care sites supporting trauma patients, allowing for an improvement in patient care and greater understanding of patients’ hemostatic conditions. Viscoelastic testing has proven invaluable in the monitoring and treatment of trauma patients in Intensive Care Units, Emergency Departments, and extended care facilities. The VCM now makes this valuable diagnostic tool available in the field.

“Entegrion is extremely proud to offer the VCM in the support of remote trauma patients as we have supported hospitals around the world,” said John B. Mowell, Executive Chairman of Entegrion. “This point of care diagnostic adjunct allows for patient side assessment of hemostatic status, giving caregivers a quicker and more informed way of implementing and monitoring proper therapy regiments to effect long lasting positive outcomes twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week with just a few drops of whole blood.”

About VCM:

The Entegrion VCM is a compact, portable device that performs a viscoelastic analysis of the coagulation-fibrinolysis process utilizing glass surface activation of untreated whole blood. The wide surface area of contact between the blood and the glass inside the cartridge accounts for the rapid initiation of clotting, eliminating the need for activating factors. VCM has been compared to ROTEM® NATEM (non-activated method), showing good-to-moderate agreement in test results between the two systems in a cohort of patients undergoing major surgery.1 By making viscoelastic measurements of the hemostasis of blood samples rapidly and accurately, the VCM system addresses the accessibility, robustness and training issues associated with large, complex, traditional systems. The VCM is CE marked and available for RUO in the United States. Contact us for more details or a demonstration at www.entegrion-vcm.com .

About Entegrion:

Entegrion is a life sciences company that is focused on improving the awareness and treatment of hemostasis and transfusion needs. Based in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park, Entegrion offers patented technologies designed to improve diagnostics, and overcome limitations in storage, safety, and availability of blood-derived products while preserving their functionality. Many of Entegrion’s advances in biologics and diagnostics are based on close collaborations with leading medical research institutions and close work with the Department of Defense. Visit http://www.entegrion-vcm.com for more information.

About Autonomous Reanimation and Evacuation Program (AREVA):

The Autonomous Reanimation and Evacuation Research Program (AREVA)/Geneva Foundation Laboratory is located at Brooks City Base in San Antonio, TX. The AREVA Research Program is an established Department of Defense affiliated laboratory that does advanced testing of life support medical devices and interventions for combat-relevant traumatic injury (note that support from the AREVA laboratory does not constitute endorsement from the Department of Defense). The collaborative research effort between Entegrion and AREVA was led by AREVA Founder and Director Dr. Andriy Batchinsky, MD, and AREVA Investigator Dr. Teryn Roberts, PhD. Questions regarding the collaborative study performed at AREVA can be directed to abatchinsky@genevausa.org and troberts@genevausa.org.

MEDIA CONTACT: Info@entegrion-vcm.com

1. Brearton C, Rushton A, Parker J, Martin H, Hodgson J. Performance Evaluation of a New Point of Care Viscoelastic Coagulation Monitoring System in Major Abdominal, Orthopaedic and Vascular Surgery. Platelets. 2020;1–8.