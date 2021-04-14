Pristine 316-Acre Bahamian Cay to Auction via Concierge Auctions and Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate MCR Bahamas

Powell Cay, Abacos, Bahamas Private and picturesque Cay in the Abacos Sea 126± acres for development, north of the mainland Create the retreat or resort of your dreams in the Bahamas Easy access via private jet, yacht, or boat from Spanish Cay

Powell Cay will auction in May via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Tim Rodland of Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate MCR Bahamas.

As the leader in luxury real estate auctions [Concierge Auctions'] platform affords the client both control of their sale and liquidity within weeks.” — Tim Rodland, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 22,140 linear feet of white sand beaches fringe the gorgeous undeveloped Powell Cay, a 316-acre private island in the Abacos, Bahamas. This picturesque Cay will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Tim Rodland of Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate MCR Bahamas. Currently listed for $7.895 million, the property will sell with a $3.5 million Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding will be open May 7–12th, via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

“On the heels of our recent successful sale of St. Andrew’s, Little Ragged Island, we’re excited to announce yet another incredible buying opportunity,” stated Concierge Auctions Chairman, Chad Roffers. “Located within the Abacos, Powell Cay offers the unmatched seclusion you would expect of a private island, yet it also affords the luxury of easy access via private jet or yacht. It’s truly a dream opportunity to create your own island paradise.”

On its northern side, the blue and turquoise waters of the Atlantic Ocean stretch as far as the eye can see. Mature green trees and lush shrubs fill the landscape, while gentle elevations up to 42 feet offer unbeatable views of the rocky bluffs and incredible reef. Enjoy ease of access to the island from nearby Coopers Town, or take a short boat ride from Spanish Cay which provides the ability to land a private jet or dock a yacht. Powell Cay is a blank canvas for 126-acres of development. Design an exquisite five-star resort or create a private Bahamian oasis. At 316± acres total, the unique shape of the Cay provides protection from winds from the north and east, while the deemed nature preserve on the 190± acres of Crown-owned land adjacent creates an ideal neighbor for this tranquil haven.

“I’m looking forward to partnering with Concierge Auctions to sell Powell Cay. As the leader in luxury real estate auctions their platform affords the client both control of their sale and liquidity within weeks," stated listing agent, Rodland.

Spend sun-drenched days spearfishing and snorkeling the reefs, exploring the pristine beaches, and watching the spectacular views of the sunset. The Sea of Abaco is a saltwater lagoon 63 miles long that contains two true islands and 82 cays, including Powell Cay, which includes 190± acres of Crown-owned land earmarked for a proposed nature reserve. Coopers Town, the most northern settlement on the Bahamian island of Abaco, sits just three miles southwest of Powell Cay. Spanish Cay, only a short three-mile boat ride away from Powell, also offers a state of the art 81-slip marina to easily accommodate yachts up to 250 feet and a 5,000-foot private airstrip, making access for jets a breeze. Nestled between Spanish Cay and Manjack Cay, Powell Cay offers stretches of shallow beaches with an especially wide shallow area to explore between Powell Cay and nearby High Cay. The Green Turtle Cay Ferry runs between Treasure Cay and Green Turtle Cay for easy access from Treasure Cay’s international airport.

Powell Cay is available for showings by appointment.

www.bettermcrbahamas.com

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken four world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

316ac Private Island: Development Opportunity | Powell Cay, Abacos, Bahamas