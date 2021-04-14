An Open Letter to His Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India from Krishnan Suthanthiran (NEW DELHI Release)
An Open Letter to His Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India from Krishnan Suthanthiran (New Delhi Release, also released in DC, USA & Ottawa, CAN)NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A humble request to His Excellency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, to please join me, Krishnan Suthanthiran of TeamBest Global Companies & Best Cure Foundation, in helping to fight the global pandemic — now and in the future — and launching a War on Cancer. Please promote Quality Manufacturing in India and not the sub-standard products we have seen in recent times donated by your Excellency. For example, the Panacea Teletherapy unit is a copy of what Best Theratronics Ltd. (in Ottawa, Canada) invented and has been manufacturing in Canada since 1951. Frankly, the Panacea Unit is very poorly designed and manufactured in India. Not a single Panacea Unit that India has donated to other countries is in use.
This is an insult to your Office and India — to provide equipments that are nothing but pieces of "junk" as evidenced in the following ways:
1. A valuable bunker is being wasted, without having an operational Cancer treatment machine in place.
2. You are insulting India’s reputation for excellence as long as this situation persists.
3. You are wasting India's Tax Payers' money.
4. Given the circumstances, it creates the impression that someone may have corrupted your office to do this.
In every way, this is very bad Public Policy and bad for International Diplomacy.
We have seen many of these Panacea Teletherapy machines for Cancer Treatment, either decommissioned (TeamBest ASIA is about to decommission another Panacea Unit, after only 7 years of use), not used, or used to treat very few patients per day.
Nearly 130 Best Theratrons, manufactured and distributed by BTL in Canada, are in operation in India, with most centers treating a minimum of 100 (some up to 200 plus patients around the clock), 7 days a week, for 30 years or more!
Now Best Theratronics Ltd. is offering aid to any hospitals/treatment centers in the world with an empty bunker — to install a Teletherapy Unit with IMRT/IGRT capabilities and HDR Brachytherapy System — in partnership with them, to help improve Cancer Prevention, Early Detection, and Effective Treatment for Total Cure. This is the goal of TeamBest Global Companies and Best Cure Foundation. TBG and BCF launched a Global War on Cancer on April 29, 2015 in memory of my father, whom I lost to cancer in 1968 in India.
If you are sincere about helping Cancer Patients in India and globally, please provide a Cobalt-60 Teletherapy/HDR source, manufactured in India, free-of-cost to hospitals/Cancer centers. This will reduce Cancer centers in India seeking to import high-priced Linacs manufactured overseas. Such imports create a large Trade Deficit for India, siphoning off valuable Foreign Exchange Reserves, devaluing the Indian Rupee further, and destabilizing investments in India.
I invite you to join TeamBest Global, the Technology Group, and Best Cure Foundation, to reduce the death and sufferings from Cancer, Cardiac, Diabetes, and all other diseases, including Infectious diseases — by focusing on offering Purified Drinking Water, Affordable/Accessible Sewer Systems, and establishing a Hub-and-Spoke Model of Healthcare Delivery System, utilizing a Total Health Approach and Proactive Healthcare System with Express & Mobile Clinics, linked to General and Multi-Specialty Medical Centers.
I look forward to working with you and your government to address the current pandemic and the future ones, by expanding quality Vaccine/Drug/Medical Technology Manufacturing in India, and distributing effectively all over India and the rest of the world.
Many respectful thanks to you for taking the time to read my words in this and my other recent Open Letters to you.
Krishnan Suthanthiran • President & Founder
TeamBest Global • Best Cure Foundation • Kitsault Energy
