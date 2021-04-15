PositiveAscent.com launches Podcast
Manley has published three books and has a long history as a Champion for change as an ordained minister, educator and social commentator.
“ I am excited to launch this podcast series as a modern way to connect with people across age groups and demographics and share my inspirational messages” says Dr. Manley.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Dr. Andrew Manley
The series is hosted by Author and Social commentator, Dr. Andrew Manley. Episodes share engaging conversations to inspire positive change.
Las Vegas based author and social commentator Dr. Andrew Manley has announced his new podcast series aligned with the company website www.positiveascent.com. The podcast, hosted by Dr. Manley features authentic conversations with newsmakers across often overlooked contemporary topics and is based on Dr. Manley’s deep experience in business, social culture and education. Manley has authored three books: the novel Urban Bully, The AmeriCola Story, a business book about Corporate soft drink wars and Fortified to Win Again, about former President Trump and modern politics.
“ I am excited to launch this podcast series as a modern way to connect with people across age groups and demographics and share my inspirational messages” says Dr. Manley. The podcast is available for listening on www.positiveascent.com and will be posted on additional platforms. To follow Dr. Manley on Twitter, search for @positiveascent.
About PositiveAscent.com
Positiveascent.com is the website of Dr. Andrew Manley and shares information designed to help people grow throughout life and achieve success. Dr. Manley has been a business leader, ordained Minister and author and brings a world view to the podcast. He is a popular speaker and guest for TV, radio and print. Follow him on Twitter: @positiveascent. Books available via Amazon.
TheAmeriColaStory
UrbanBully
For speaking or media appearance inquiries, contact: Geoff@monarcx.com 702-527-2402
Geoff Nathanson
MonarCX
+1 702-527-2402
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter