Curogram, CORE and Sick.org Partner to Streamline Georgians’ Access to COVID-19 Vaccines

Partnership awarded a statewide contract to operate mobile and fixed vaccine sites

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curogram, the leading HIPAA-compliant patient-centric telemedicine and messaging platform, CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), an emergency relief non-profit organization co-founded by Sean Penn and Ann Lee, and Sick.org, a digital healthcare provider, today announced it has been awarded a contract with the state of Georgia to operate mobile and fixed vaccine sites throughout the region, with a goal to administer a million vaccines to Georgians by the end of the year.

“CORE has been at the forefront since January, running large-scale vaccination operations with a particular focus on providing equitable access to marginalized populations. We are proud and honored to partner with the Dept of Health in Georgia, to expand mobile vaccine units across the state,” said CORE’s co-founder and CEO Ann Lee. “We are proud to continue our partnership with Curogram and Sick.org to serve communities during this race against time to save as many lives as possible.”

Curogram, CORE, and Sick.org have already assembled local teams, going live with its first mobile vaccination sites throughout Fulton County with the ability to administer up to 1,500 vaccines per day in the county. Curogram is providing its patient engagement technology that offers the following:

- Online Registration Module – Mass register patients with customizable data collection.

- Site Configuration and Scheduling – Adapt appointment availability as your site configurations and appointment capacity changes.

- Recall – Easily invite patients to book their second vaccination dose at the appropriate time.

- Vaccination Module – Document vaccination data easily with mobile devices and automatically report to state immunization registries.

- Integration Engine – Automate EMR data entry.

CORE will be responsible for managing all site operations while Sick.org will provide clinical oversight and clinicians for the sites.

“Our collective goal is to help distribute the vaccine as fairly, equitably, and quickly as possible,” said Michael Hsu, COO at Curogram. “We look forward to serving all Georgians in the months to come in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

CORE and Sick.org are currently offering vaccinations for Georgia residents in Fulton, Cobb, Douglas, Laurens, and Dekalb counties, with plans to expand to the rest of the state soon. To check availability in your area and register, visit http://sick.org/get-vaccinated. To learn more about this partnership and about Curogram’s easy-to-use vaccination registration and scheduling platform, visit https://curogram.com/.

About Curogram

Curogram is changing the way healthcare providers communicate with today’s patient consumer with HIPAA-compliant texting and telemedicine solutions that sync with any EMR.

About CORE

CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) is a nonprofit organization co-founded by Sean Penn and Ann Lee that is dedicated to saving lives and strengthening communities affected by or vulnerable to crisis. Within hours of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, Penn mobilized a powerful network to take immediate action. More than 11 years later, CORE continues to lead sustainable programs focused on four pillars: emergency relief, disaster preparedness, environmental resiliency and community building. The organization has expanded beyond Haiti to support communities in The Bahamas, Puerto Rico and the United States. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, CORE has been operating free testing sites across the country alongside local partners, providing essential resources and contact tracing services as well as part of its integrated “CORE 8” approach to combat the pandemic. In 2021, CORE is working with its partners nationwide to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines as they become available to the communities the organization serves. More information: www.coreresponse.org/covid-19 and follow CORE on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

# # #

Media Contacts

CORE:

press@coreresponse.org