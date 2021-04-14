Concierge Auctions Announces April/May Global Auction Lineup of $215 Million in Properties—Most No Reserve

Juslyn Vineyards & Villa, 2900 Spring Mountain Road, St. Helena, CA Classic 1920s Italian-style estate The exclusive neighborhood of La Cerquilla is famous for its views of Golf Valley, and this villa is uniquely situated in an elevated position, front line to Los Naranjos Golf Course. The exquisite views of the Mediterranean Sea are perfectly complemented in this contemporary oceanfront villa in peaceful Sa Torre.

We are thrilled to be partnering with Concierge Auctions for the sale of our property. This has been a labor of love for many years, and I’m confident Concierge Auctions will bring worldwide exposure.” — Perry Butler, seller

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions has released its April/May lineup of over $215 million of luxury properties spanning 5 countries and 4 U.S. states—the majority offered No Reserve to the highest bidders.

Offerings include Stella Nova, a rare offering of 30± buildable acres in Southern California; the Clifford Reid House, an impeccable 1928 Italian-style estate near the Hollywood Riviera; Villa Sunset, a rare frontline Mallorcan villa boasting exquisite Mediterranean Sea views; La Cerquilla, frontline to Los Naranjos Golf Course in incredible Marbella, Spain; Juslyn Vineyards and Villa, an offering consisting of a private Tuscan villa and legacy wine brand; a carefully curated portfolio of stunning properties forming part of the world famous “Coselli Collection”; and a top ten chalet in the world located in an Alpine resort in Switzerland, minutes from five-star restaurants and hotels.

Buyers may bid digitally from anywhere in the world via the firm’s online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com.

Featured Properties Include:

Juslyn Vineyards and Villa | Napa Valley, CA

Bid May 20–25

Private and picturesque, Juslyn Vineyards and Villa presents a prime opportunity to purchase your own vineyard, private Tuscan villa, legacy wine brand, and $7.2 million of current wine inventory, all perched atop a grassy knoll in Napa Valley with views of the vineyards, lush gardens, and wine country. Located within the acclaimed Spring Mountain District AVA, this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for entrepreneurs and wine connoisseurs alike will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Aaron Kirman of Compass Real Estate and Neyshia Go of Sotheby’s International Realty. Currently listed for $42 million, the property—inclusive of the villa, vineyard, brand, and inventory—will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“My wife and I fell in love with Napa Valley, and in 1997 our dream of creating our own vineyard became a reality. We founded Juslyn Vineyards and have been committed to making the best wines possible ever since, resulting in top-ratings from Robert Parker,” stated Perry Butler, seller. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Concierge Auctions for the sale of our property. This has been a labor of love for many years, and I’m confident Concierge Auctions and their team of experts will bring worldwide exposure, and ultimately, our end users.”

The prestigious Spring Mountain District AVA is one of the highest regarded mountain appellations in the Napa Valley. Thanks to over 18 years of vine maturation and the founders’ dedication in creating and nurturing the estate, the hillside 6-acre vineyard boasts three tons of harvest per acre. With over 2,200 vines per acre, the vineyard’s double spacing yields a more robust flavor profile in each varietal, and the south-facing vineyard is optimal for the vines to grow. Spring Mountain District AVA’s unique soil and microclimate presents some the highest quality of fruit Napa Valley has to offer.

Stella Nova | Bel Air, CA

Bid May 5–11

Set in the foothills of the Santa Monica mountains, Stella Nova, offering 30± buildable acres in the heart of Bel Air, will auction online in May in cooperation with Kurt Rappaport and Drew Meyers of Westside Estate Agency. Currently listed for $29.9 million, the property will sell to the highest bidder.

“You can recreate a home, but you simply cannot recreate land” stated Drew Meyers, Listing Agent. “This property is one of the last of its kind. You won’t find 30 acres in the heart of Bel Air with the stunning views, unmatched privacy, and the close proximity to modern amenities, top-tier schools, and easy travel routes that this property offers. Rare opportunities also exist to build at such a swift pace, but with permits for construction already in place, an individual can truly take advantage of the process to develop this piece of land. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create an estate beyond comparison that is truly your own.”

Located at 1400 Linda Flora Drive, the property is characterized by endless 360-degree views of the Pacific Ocean and Downtown Los Angeles, while the surrounding mountains make this one of the most unique settings in all of Southern California. A design more than a decade in the making, Stella Nova offers a unique opportunity to build an estate beyond your wildest dreams. Break ground on the staggering seven acres of land already graded and standing shovel-ready for fully-approved plans and permits.

Chalet Seven | Crans-Montana, Switzerland

Bid 21–26 May

After six years of careful construction, Chalet Seven will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Anne-Marie Dubuis of Valimmobilier. Currently listed for CHF 27M, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“As a past winning bidder on a property offered by Concierge Auctions, I’m familiar with how their process works and knew that their platform would be the perfect fit for selling my property,” stated Mike Cooper, seller. “One of the things that speaks to me about the way they operate is the option for control—I’m able to put my property on the market and have a definite timeline for the sale. That level of predictability, plus their proven prowess in nearby Swiss markets, makes this a no brainer.”

Careful to include the five elements of Zen cycles being: water, wood, fire, earth, and metal. After six years of careful construction, Chalet Seven is available for the first time. Take in the 200-year-old silver wood adorning the facades and crystal stone pillars adding strength and security. Special frameless windows allow maximum views and the moisture humidity system removes any effects of altitude. Voted a top ten chalet in the world, Chalet Seven provides 1,750 square meters of accommodation including every possible facility and amenities a discerning family would expect with a design fusing Asian and international styles from renowned London and Swiss Architects.

The Coselli Collection | Lucca, Tuscany, Italy

Bid 27 May–2 June

Tucked in the rolling hills of Vorno is the Controni Estate, a carefully curated portfolio of stunning properties forming part of the world famous “Coselli Collection” will auction in June via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Carla Meoni of Olon Property. Currently listed for €21 million, the properties will sell as a collection with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with Concierge Auctions on this impeccable offering,” stated Meoni. “Melding their global reach with our local expertise ensures that the Coselli Collection gets the amount of exposure it truly deserves—and enables us to match this one-of-a-kind property with the absolute perfect buyer.”

At the foot of Mount Pisano, the estate’s 19.6 hectares boast elegant Italian gardens and centuries-old, terraced groves of olive trees that complement its four main villas, two cottages, and caretaker’s house. Each villa is renovated with attention to luxury and homage to its lengthy history. Each villa also has a private pool and is close in proximity while still offering privacy from one another, offering an incredible and proven rental potential. Soaring vaulted and cathedral ceilings, exposed beams, and breathtaking frescos throughout make the interior of the Tuscan villa as enticing as its sprawling grounds.

The Clifford Reid House | Hollywood Riviera, CA

Bid May 7–12

Evoking the glamour of old Hollywood, The Clifford Reid House, will auction in cooperation with Edward Kaminsky of eXp Realty. Currently listed for $8.995 million, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“The Clifford Reid House is a true masterpiece that was inspired by European architecture made with pristine craftsmanship. From the fine detailing and the vintage furniture laid throughout, this estate is a true work of art. It has been a dream to be a part of this homes’ story, but I am excited to name a new owner for this property, who will appreciate the impeccable history and immaculate detailing that this estate displays,” stated Danny Gerardi.

This European villa - once a celebrity haunt - boasts a curved marble staircase framed by the original stained glass windows, hand-painted ceilings by European artists, colorful hand-painted imported Italian tile, and wrought iron accents throughout. Built in 1928, the home’s expert craftsmanship - from the curved tray ceiling in the living room to the European painted coffered ceiling in the formal dining room - is on display no matter where the eye falls. A true work of vintage art, the property features exquisite plasterwork that cannot be replicated, artisan-crafted outdoor torches, topiaries, colorful flowers, and a lush green lawn, and a secluded backyard space for large scale entertaining. Surrounded by oversized windows, the sumptuous owner’s suite is a serene, light-filled retreat with idyllic ocean views.

La Cerquilla | Nueva Andalucía, Marbella, Spain

Bid 13–18 May

Uniquely situated in an elevated position, frontline to Los Naranjos Golf Course, this exclusive villa will auction next month in cooperation with top agent Tine Hagemeister of International Marbella. Currently listed for €5.95 million, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“Partnering with Concierge Auctions so far has been an incredibly seamless experience,” stated Hagemeister. “As the local market expert, it just makes sense to combine our resources with the firm’s incredible global reach to ensure this property gets the maximum amount of exposure. I’m confident that this is one of the best opportunities to own in this area, and look forward to a happy client on auction day.”

The exclusive neighborhood of La Cerquilla is famous for its views of the Golf Valley. The views of the greens are unrivaled, except perhaps by the lush gardens surrounding the villa itself. A sweeping drive leads to the front porch and spectacular double-height grand entry beyond it, setting a welcoming and impressive tone. Host friends and family on the main floor, with its expansive designer kitchen featuring an island with breakfast bar, sitting area, and formal dining area. Entertaining is seamless indoors and out. Inside, gather in the games room with its professional bar or in the cozy library. Outdoors, catch up on stunning terraces, lounge under the gazebo by the BBQ, or dip into the private pool with its spacious porcelain decking.

Villa Sunset | Mallorca, Spain

Bid 13–20 May

This rare frontline Mallorcan villa with exquisite Mediterranean Sea views will auction next month in cooperation with Montana Wilson of Javier James Real Estate. Currently listed for €5.9 million, the property will sell with a €3.75 million Reserve to the highest bidder.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Concierge Auctions on this venture,” stated Wilson. “Bringing a property of this caliber to auction is an amazing opportunity for everyone involved, and we look forward to combining our firm’s resources to find the perfect buyer for Villa Sunset.”

From natural stone floors to soaring ceilings, this bespoke home features the latest in design while maintaining timeless beauty. Stunning ocean views have never been easier to enjoy than through ample floor-to-ceiling windows, and every bedroom suite features ocean views plus easy access to the villa’s outdoor areas. Host indoors in the spacious open living and dining area leading to the designer fully-equipped kitchen. Outdoor events are just as appealing thanks to an expansive entertaining area with swimming pool, oceanfront infinity pool, dining area, garden, and lounging spaces both covered and uncovered.

Additional Properties Include:

King Mountain Estate | San Francisco Bay Area, CA

Bid May 12–19

Currently Listed for $25M. No Reserve.

Listed by Steven Mavromihalis (DRE# 00888824) of Compass

Powell Cay | Abacos, Bahamas

Bid May 7–12

Currently Listed for $7.895M. Reserve $3.5M

In Cooperation with Tim Rodland of Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate MCR Bahamas

Casa Azul | Great Exuma, Bahamas

Bid May 7–12

Currently $6.75M. Reserve $3.4M.

In Cooperation with John Christie of Christie’s International Real Estate

Brutaliste sur Mer | Little Compton, RI

Bid May 20–26

Currently Listed for $7.85M. No Reserve. Buy Now $5.95M.

In Cooperation with Renee M. Welchman of Welchman Real Estate Group

Majestic Lake | Naples, FL

Bid May 13–19

Currently Listed for $4.994M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Douglas W. Buchanan & Dorenda E. Wentworth of Wentworth Realty Group

3700 La Paz | Malibu, CA

Bid May 5–11

Listed for $4.99M.

In Cooperation with Kurt Rappaport & Drew Meyers of Westside Estate Agency

The Maison, Unit 101 | Florida Keys, FL

Bid May 13–18

Currently Listed for $3.995M.

In Cooperation with Patrick Cerjan of IMI Worldwide Properties

9951 Cotharin Road | Malibu, CA

Bid May 14–25

Currently Listed for $3M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Helena Deeds of Hilton & Hyland

The Maison, Unit 403 | Florida Keys, FL

Bid May 13–18

Currently Listed for $2.995M.

In Cooperation with Patrick Cerjan of IMI Worldwide Properties

The Maison, Unit 404 | Florida Keys, FL

Bid May 13–18

Currently Listed for $2.995M.

In Cooperation with Patrick Cerjan of IMI Worldwide Properties

901 Brushtown Road | Near Philadelphia, PA

Bid May 7–12

Currently Listed for $2.499M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Rob Lamb & Danyelle Lowman-Bush of Compass RE

Plus upcoming properties in Ibiza, Spain; Costa Blanca, Spain; Puigpunyet, Spain; Reno, NV; Houston, TX; Acapulco, Mexico; Near Washington, DC; Charleston, WV; Glenview, IL; and Coldstream, BC, Canada.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.