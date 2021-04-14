Melissa Sydney of Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. in Boston Named an Accredited Estate Planner® Designee

Boston Attorney Certified by National Association of Estate Planners & Councils (NAEPC)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melissa E. Sydney, J.D., LL.M., chair of the Estate Planning & Administration Practice at Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. in Boston, MA, has been newly certified as an Accredited Estate Planner® (AEP®) designee by the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils (NAEPC).

Attorney Sydney joined Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. in 2016. Her practice is focused on estate planning and estate administration with an emphasis on tax-efficient planning for high net-worth individuals, including multigenerational wealth transfers, business succession, charitable planning, gift and income tax planning, nuptial agreements and general probate and estate administration. She is a graduate of The Johns Hopkins University and the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University, and earned her Master's degree in Taxation at the Boston University School of Law. She is admitted to the bar in Massachusetts, Florida, New York and Rhode Island.

Attorney Sydney has been recognized by U.S. News as a Best Lawyer for Trusts & Estates, and as Massachusetts Super Lawyer by Thompson Reuters and Boston Magazine.

The Accredited Estate Planner® (AEP®) designation is a graduate level, multi-disciplinary specialization in estate planning, obtained in addition to already recognized professional credentials within the various disciplines of estate planning. It is awarded by the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils to recognize estate planning professionals who meet stringent requirements of experience, knowledge, education, professional reputation, and character. An AEP® designee must embrace the team concept of estate planning and adhere to the NAEPC Code of Ethics, as well as participate in an annual renewal and recertification process.

NAEPC is a national organization of professional estate planners and affiliated local estate planning councils dedicated to the cultivation of excellence in estate planning. NAEPC fosters the multi-disciplinary approach to estate planning by serving estate planning councils and their credentialed members and delivering exceptional resources and unsurpassed education.

About Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, PC

Founded in 1991, Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C., has been recognized as one of the “Best Law Firms” in the U.S. The firm is located at 101 Huntington Avenue, Prudential Center, Boston, MA. The firm’s attorneys practice in the areas of litigation & dispute resolution, business law, estate planning, taxation, family law, real estate, and hospitality law, with a focus on serving entrepreneurs, closely held companies and family businesses. For additional information visit www.tbhr-law.com, or call (617) 218-2000.

