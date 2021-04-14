Study Proving Canadian company Airpura Air Purifiers Remove SARS-CoV-2 (Virus that causes COVID-19) Particles in the Air

Air Purifier that Removes COVID-19 Airpura Production Line

Researchers at Rutgers University confirm that Airpura air purifiers effectively remove SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) from the air.

Airpura has been actively focusing on pathogen control over the past two decades. SARS-CoV-2 Is the fifth pathogen that Airpura has addressed with their air filtration systems.” — Stacy Singh

LAVAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout the pandemic, Airpura air purifiers have been deployed in the fight against COVID-19 In hospitals, schools, dental clinics and workplaces across the world. Airpura has been actively focusing on pathogen control over the past two decades. SARS-CoV-2 Is the fifth pathogen that Airpura has addressed with their air filtration systems.

Researchers at Rutgers University have tested the Airpura air purifiers and the results of this study has shown the Airpura I600-UV air purifier to effectively remove viral-sized particles such as SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) from the air.

Respiratory droplets are particles that are released into the air from infected individuals while talking or exhaling. These particles range in size from 0.125 to 5 microns. Because they are so small, they can remain suspended in the air indefinitely and infect other people. Indoor environments are particularly vulnerable to airborne viruses. The Airpura I600-UV contains a HEPA filter which traps airborne virus while the UV germicidal lamp technology is an added level of protection and destroys the DNA of airborne pathogens effectively removing these aerosolized particles from the air

Airpura Is a Canadian company that have specialized in air filtration systems for almost two decades. Airpura remains committed to developing solutions that bring clean indoor air to people around the world with the belief that clean air is a right, not a privilege. Airpura's technology destroys a wide range of airborne pollutants including chemicals, VOC's, viruses, bacteria and mold.