Beach Time Rentals to Offer Premium Rental Properties with Homes & Villas by Marriott International
Luxury vacation homes in Clearwater Beach and surrounding beaches add value to Marriott’s premium home rental propertiesCLEARWATER, FLA., USA, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beach Time Rentals, today announced that its portfolio of luxury rental properties will soon be available with Homes & Villas by Marriott International. Beach Time Rentals is proud to add its properties to the platform as a Gulf Coast destination centerpiece under Homes and Villas by Marriott International’s premium home rental offerings. The network of leisure destination additions provides guests many extraordinary options to choose from when booking travel from among its 30 hotel brands and more than 20,000 home rental properties around the world. Its membership comprises more than 145 million members of Marriott Bonvoy, the company’s travel program.
“We are absolutely thrilled to join Homes & Villas by Marriott International,” said Kenny Hayslett, President of Beach Time Rentals. “Our first-class luxury properties allow travelers to enjoy a well-appointed living space and create wonderful family memories”. We bring years of experience as hosts and managers of beautiful vacation properties. We know luxury and look forward to guests enjoying our luxury vacation home offerings in Clearwater Beach and surrounding beaches. We can arrange private chefs, spa treatments on property and even private classical or acoustic concerts for couples, families or weddings.”
Beach Time Rentals Group joins Homes & Villas by Marriott International based on its premium offerings and expertise in serving the leisure traveler, small groups, company outings and special events. Beach Time Rentals’ properties were audited and reviewed by to meet the company’s high standards for regulation, design, safety, hygiene and amenities. Beach Time Rentals will feature more multiple listings consisting of homes, condos and suites. This includes the Sandalwood Beach Resort vacation property, which is managed by a seasoned leisure expert company. Before being added to the Homes & Villas by Marriott International portfolio,
Clearwater offers visitors pristine beaches, shopping, harbors and boat slip rentals, tennis, golf, children’s activities, sporting events and festivals. Guests will find beaches where they may end up surfing with dolphins, great nightly entertainment and romantic evenings.
Hallmarks of Homes & Villas by Marriott service, which will be adopted by Beach Time Rentals include:
• 24/7 support and check-in
• High speed Wi-Fi
• Premium bed linens and towels
• Premium bath amenities
• Thorough Covid-19 cleaning from well-trained staff
• Child-friendly items upon request such as highchairs and travel cribs
• Nannies and Babysitter services
Launched in May 2019, Homes & Villas by Marriott International is the hospitality company’s vacation home rental offering. This curated selection of homes aims to connect travelers to thousands of rental properties around the world and sets the stage for guests’ most treasured travel moments - home-cooked dinners with extended family, lawn games in the backyard or celebrating a milestone birthday with family and friends. Properties span Europe, Caribbean and Latin America, Africa and the Middle East.
For more information, visit https://beachtimerentals.com/
END
###
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here