Fugent Joins the Hey DAN Suite of Services
Hey DAN has acquired Fugent, effective November 1, 2020.NEWTON, NH, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hey DAN, the leading voice-to-CRM solutions provider has acquired Fugent, a sales engagement management platform. “The financial industry has become ultra-competitive. Combining Hey DAN and Fugent’s solutions into a single sales enablement platform will provide enormous value to our collective clients, and allow them to better serve their customers,” says Kate Zeid, SVP at Hey DAN. “Our clients no longer have to piecemeal their sales enablement solutions together. With the addition of Fugent, Hey DAN can now serve sales teams from booking their first interaction to facilitating the last mile.”
“We are excited to combine our knowledge and resources with an industry leader like Hey DAN,” says Greg Gaitanos, VP of Operations at Fugent. “Our self-service scheduling features will enable Hey DAN clients to not only book more meetings, but higher quality meetings, shortening the sales cycle. Fugent's automated real-time email-to-CRM integration enables clients to engage with the right customers at the right time.”
This strategic acquisition of Fugent strengthens Hey DAN’s suite of sales enablement services for the modern salesforce. With Hey DAN and Fugent combining forces, financial professionals will save hours of time. It will improve the quality of information for better customer relationship management and provide meaningful insights to increase engagement that is convenient and easy for the client. With a combined 37 years serving financial institutions, from global leaders to boutique shops, Hey DAN’s acquisition of Fugent is poised to grow its market share and enable the combined organization to continue to be an industry leader.
About Hey DAN: Hey DAN, formerly Dial-a-Note, combines technology with human intelligence to deliver the most accurate voice to CRM solution on the market. Since 2006 Hey DAN has been trusted by multinational corporations, and small to medium businesses. Hey DAN’s clientele has a market value of over $8 trillion, including virtually every major firm on Wall Street. Visit www.heydan.ai for more information, or contact Hey DAN at 888-788-8022 or info@heydan.ai.
About Fugent: Founded in 2000, Fugent is a territory level engagement tool that helps wholesalers create a branded presence in their territories and build deeper and more profitable relationships with their advisors. For more information, visit www.fugent.com, or contact Fugent at 614-869-3358 or info@fugent.com.
Media Contact:
Willie Hayden
Head of Strategic Partnerships
willie.hayden@heydan.ai