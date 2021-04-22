Springfield, PA Dental Crowns Change Smiles in as Little as Two Visits

DICE Dental offers dental implants, dentures, extractions, and crowns in Springfield, PA

SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dental crowns in Springfield, PA are available from DICE Dental, owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger. These crowns start at $650 and are made in-house with a CEREC milling machine so that Dr. Alger and her team can achieve the perfect shape and size.A crown covers a tooth that has been broken or weakened by damage or decay. They’re also an affordable and natural-looking solution for patients who have had root canals or large cavities because they strengthen the tooth and prevent further breakage.“We really value patient comfort here and use advanced technology to ensure that treatments are delivered quickly, efficiently, and painlessly,” explains Dr. Alger. “We use 3D x-rays, digital impressions, and a digital scanner for the perfect color match.”Dr. Alger adds that most patients have their custom crowns placed in two visits.“The results are life-changing,” she says. Dental implants in Springfield, PA are also offered by DICE Dental. Implants start at only $750. During this procedure, a titanium implant is placed into the jawbone and covered by a porcelain crown. Their natural look, durability, and high success rate have made them a popular treatment.To learn more about dental implants, crowns, dentures, and more from DICE Dental, request a consultation with the Springfield dentist by visiting https://dice-dental.com/schedule-an-appointment/ . New patients are being accepted.About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, PA. The practice is owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/

