Speech and Occupational Therapies for Adults with Disabilities

Central Jersey Non-Profit Announces New Therapy ProgramsRED BANK, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family Resource Associates (FRA) is excited to offer new therapeutic services to adults with disabilities, in response to requests from within the community. “In the past year, we began to hear from families requesting more intensive therapies among the adult population we were serving,” said Nancy Phalanukorn, Executive Director. “We realized FRA was in a unique position to provide therapeutic services to adults because we already had a base of highly qualified practitioners, who were accustomed to working with people with disabilities and who were eager to take this on,” Phalanukorn continued. Occupational Therapy and Speech Therapy will now be available as either a one-to-one session or in group settings, to meet the needs of the individuals. Certainly remote services are an option as well. Adults who are served under the Division of Developmental Disabilities, are eligible to use their DDD budget for these services. Phalanukorn notes, “It is a wonderful complement to our ongoing adult learning classes and another way for people to gain more independence”.
Did you know Occupational Therapy offers adults the opportunity for personal growth and independence by setting personally meaningful and relevant goals? “When people hear 'OT' they often think it is physical therapy from the waist up but the scope is actually very broad, focusing on the whole person and their individualized and functional goals. Under the umbrella of OT services, we can address the various factors that impact functional independence within the daily tasks that occupy one's time, including but not limited to areas such as daily living skills, functional cognition, coordination, sensory processing, visual perception, interpersonal skills, psychosocial factors and so much more!” said Chrissy D’Amico, Licensed Occupational Therapist. As a result FRA can now offer individual and group sessions for acquiring life skills, travel training, coping skills and any aspect leading to personal growth.
There are many reasons why adults seek expertise of a speech language pathologist to improve their communications skills, even as an adult. Particularly for adults with developmental disabilities they may seem to speak less clearly, lack conversational skills, or can’t remember words as readily as when they were in school. “It’s a misconception that adults only seek the help of a speech pathologist after an accident, injury or illness. Many adults seek help to improve memory, fluency, word finding, and clarity of speech, cognitive functioning, voice disorders and intelligibility,” said Karli Goebel, Licensed Speech Pathologist. FRA practitioners like Karli work closely with their clients and their families. “We reached out to FRA when we noticed our son’s stuttering was getting worse. Karli is wonderful with Mark. She always has positive feedback and activities we can do with Mark at home,” said John, Mark’s father.
About Family Resource Associates
Family Resource Associates, Inc. (FRA) is a 501(c)(3) in Monmouth County helping children and people of all ages with disAbilities to reach their fullest potential. FRA connects individuals to independence through specialized therapies and advanced technology. Acknowledging the powerful influence of the family, we remain committed to them by offering both support and education. FRA assists individuals of all ages who have developmental delays or disAbilities as well as acquired disAbilities. FRA provides home-based early intervention for infants, therapeutic recreation programs, pre-vocational and educational classes for adults, employability training and job coaching, along with family and sibling support groups. TECHConnection, leverages the power of technology to help increase, maintain or improve the capabilities of individuals with disAbilities as a result of an accident, injury, illness or aging as well as related issues affecting hearing, vision, reading or mobility. To learn more, visit frainc.org.
