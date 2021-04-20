Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lehigh Valley Dental Implants Available from Center Valley Dentists at Castle Dental

Dental implants in Center Valley help replace one or more missing teeth for a fuller, more natural smile.

— Dr. Matthew Lang

CENTER VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Castle Dental in Center Valley is offering the Lehigh Valley dental implants. With a success rate of over 90%, dental implants are the most popular missing tooth solution available.

Dental implants use a titanium screw to replace a missing tooth root. The bone heals around the screw and then a color-matched crown and abutment are affixed for a more natural finish. When properly cared for, dental implants can last as long as twenty years.

“Patients have nothing but positive things to say following their procedure,” says Dr. Matthew Lang of Castle Dental. “They’re more confident and they can eat their favorite foods. A new smile really can change your life.”

Included in the cost of dental implants are x-rays, the titanium fixture, abutment, crown, and any supplemental procedures. During a consultation, Dr. Lang and his team of Center Valley dentists will help put a treatment and payment plan together.

“Our primary concern will always be our patients, their health, and their smile,” Dr. Lang adds.

Other services offered by Castle Dental include CEREC crowns, teeth whitening, gum augmentation, and general dentistry for every member of the family. To learn more about dental implants in the Lehigh Valley, visit https://castledentalcare.com/appointment-request/ to request an appointment. Castle Dental is located only minutes from Allentown, Bethlehem, Coopersburg, and Quakertown.


About Castle Dental: Castle Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctors Matthew Lang and Andrew Branton offer patients high-quality, experienced, and comfortable care. Sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry are also available. To learn more visit https://www.castledentalcare.com.

Melissa Dugan
Castle Dental
+1 6102822249
