Lodestone bolsters sustainability practice in the run up to COP26
Lodestone accelerated its growth plans in 2021, securing a number of client wins that has seen them expand their footprint in the energy and environment sectors
We see opportunities to leverage our expertise in the run up to COP26 as organisations and investors look to align with the ‘build back better’ agenda and to contribute to tackling climate change”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Political strategy and corporate communications agency Lodestone has accelerated its growth plans in 2021 after securing a number of client wins that has seen them expand their footprint in the energy and environment sectors as part of their focus on sustainability, one of four key areas that Lodestone specialise in, alongside health, technology and education.
David Wild, Co-Founder and Chairman of Lodestone
In recent weeks Lodestone has begun working with the Association for Decentralised Energy, who are the leading energy trade body focused on achieving the 'net zero' emissions target in the UK, and the Copper Mark, a new assurance framework to promote responsible practices and demonstrate the copper industry’s contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
As part of Lodestone’s growth in this area of the business, they have also won contracts with the Energy Research Accelerator, which draws on the expertise and world-class facilities of the Midlands Innovation group of universities including Aston, Birmingham, Cranfield, Keele, Leicester, Loughborough, Nottingham and Warwick, and the British Geological Survey. Lodestone is also advising the University of Nottingham’s Propulsion Futures Beacon on a sustainable energy project.
In addition to this, Lodestone have started working with Camlin, who are based in Northern Ireland and provide world-leading technological products and solutions across the electricity an rail networks. Lodestone are currently advising a wide range of clients on sustainability issues in the run up to COP26.
David Wild, Co-Founder and Chairman of Lodestone said:
“We are delighted with the growth we have seen in our portfolio of clients operating in the energy and environment space since the turn the of the year. We see a number of opportunities to leverage our expertise and generate further growth in this area in the comings months, especially in the run up to COP26 in November as organisations and investors increasingly look to align their objectives with the ‘build back better’ agenda and more broadly contribute to tackling climate change.”
This latest chapter in Lodestone’s growth story follows the launch of their Health Advisory Unit at the end of last year that enables them to help organisations in the health sector become more resilient.
