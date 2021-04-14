South Africa's Felbridge Expands its Cannabis Starter Material Offering in Co-Operation with Perfect Plants
Aims to become the leading provider of Cannabis & Hemp starter materials in Africa serving global markets.STELLENBOSCH, CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Felbridge, a company incorporated in the Republic of South Africa, is pleased to announce that it has signed a co-operation agreement with Perfect Plants enabling it to expand its cannabis starter material offering by utilizing Perfect Plants’ genetic library and distributing same through tissue culture, seeds or young plants for on-sale into global markets.
Perfects Plants, a global leader in the tissue culture industry with over 40 years’ experience in biogenetics, currently supports the production of over 100 varieties of horticultural and carnivorous plants and produces over 30 million plant and tissue culture products per year from its facilities in the Netherlands and South Africa. It has recently expanded its product offering to include cannabis starter materials and has formed various strategic partnerships with cultivators and breeders around the world to capitalize on the growth and expansion opportunities in the sector.
Felbridge aims to become the leading provider of cannabis and hemp starter materials in South Africa serving both the local and international market with high quality pharmaceutical grade products. The company recently obtained full member status of the South African National Seed Organization (SANSOR) and plans to commence cannabis and hemp seed production in 2021. It is also the licensed distributor for Swiss based Puregene for the African market and distributes their genetics via seeds, cuttings or rooted clones established from in-vitro tissue culture.
The use of tissue culture as a starting material has numerous benefits for cultivators in that one can source higher quality, disease and pathogen-free plants from consistent genetics which will improve yields and profitability whilst reducing costs in that production and growth cycles are shortened and growing space reduced accordingly.
Leslie Zetler, Chief Executive Officer of Felbridge, commented: "We are delighted to partner with Perfect Plants, being a global leader in biogenetics and a well respected and trusted source of starter materials for the global market. Through our collaboration, Felbridge will be able to leverage off their extensive genetic library and be able to provide licensed cultivators and producers globally with genetically superior cannabis starter material in tissue culture, seed or young plants - that are free from pathogens, have the highest biological quality, and which include all phytosanitary and seed certification required.”
“The elite varieties held by Perfect Plants have unique traits and predictable characteristics that maximize production potential while minimizing risk. As the global market advances to a greater reliance on cannabis as an active pharmaceutical ingredient, the value proposition of tissue culture as a form of starting material, will grow exponentially and we are excited to explore this opportunity with Perfect Plants who are the leaders in this field.” added Mr. Zetler.
Wayne Nathanson, Chairman of Perfect Plants, commented “We are excited to begin our collaboration with Felbridge and fully appreciate their solid, global reputation as agricultural leaders with three generations of experience in farming fruits and vegetables. Together with our forty years’ experience in plant genetics, the collaboration will provide a leading platform for stable, commercial growth in the global market for Cannabis starting material.”
Felbridge has successfully received multiple shipments of in-vitro tissue culture from Perfect Plant’s facilities in the Netherlands. Felbridge has now begun production and expects domestic sales and export of the genetics to begin in the second quarter of 2021.
“Our collaboration with Perfect Plants will enable us both to open and develop new markets where cannabis and hemp can be legally grown on a commercial scale whilst ensuring detailed traceability and protection of the genetic library at all times. Maintaining the stringent quality, consistency and sustainability requirements of our products for our customers will be our main priority at all times.” added Mr. Zetler.
Media Contact:
For more information about Felbridge, visit www.felbridge.co.za
For more information about Perfect Plants, visit www.perfectplants.nl
Email: info@felbridge.co.za
Barry Zetler
Felbridge
info@felbridge.co.za
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn