Most DNREC Boat Registration Services Available Online

Registration Office to Open for Limited Services by Appointment Only

As boating season gets underway, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control reminds boaters that most boat registration services are online and accessible from the DNREC website. Online services include boat registration renewals, purchasing boat ramp certificates, duplicate registration cards and decals, and making address changes. Boaters in northern Delaware in particular are encouraged to utilize the convenient online registration services, while boat registration agents in Kent and Sussex counties listed on the DNREC website also provide boat registration services.

To further serve the public, the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife boat registration office located at the R&R Building at 89 Kings Highway, Dover DE 19901 will be open by appointment only for limited boat registration services beginning Thursday, April 15, 2021. Thirty-minute appointments will be available only to boaters who need boat registration services not presently provided online: registering a new vessel or transferring a vessel. Appointments will be available starting on the half-hour Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. COVID-19 safety and health measures will be in effect for appointments, including mandatory face coverings by customers and staff.

To make an appointment or for additional information, contact the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife boat registration office at 302-739-9916 or by email at dnrecboatreg@delaware.gov.

About DNREC The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on nearly 65,000 acres of public land. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Nikki Lavoie, nikkie.lavoie@delaware.gov

###