JOINT RELEASE: Another Round of Colorado Stimulus Legislation Introduced

DENVER, CO – Today, the General Assembly introduced another round of stimulus bills in the House and Senate. These policies build on previously introduced stimulus legislation and help Colorado’s recovery package continue to take shape.

“Building back stronger means ensuring that every Coloradan is given the support and assistance they need to fully recover,” said Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo. “Too often in the rebuilding process, things fall through the cracks and communities are left behind. But as state leaders we are committed to serving the underserved and centering the marginalized. The bills we are working on this week work to propel Colorado’s recovery in a thoughtful, equitable way – supporting rural areas, bolstering mental health access, and addressing homelessness.”

“From the day we announced our state stimulus, we've been clear about our goal to help Colorado recover faster and build back stronger,” said Speaker Alec Garnett, D-Denver. “The bills introduced this week meet this mark by addressing long-term challenges like creating more affordable places to live and giving workers the tools they need to reenter the workforce more prepared than ever. We’re getting Colorado back on track to thrive.”

The six bills address a number of issues, such as watershed restoration, accelerating small business growth, increasing access to behavioral health services, and assisting people experiencing homelessness. The bills include:

SB21-240: Watershed Restoration Grant Program Stimulus, sponsored by Senators Danielson & Simpson and Representatives Kipp & Catlin

Last year was the worst wildfire season in Colorado state history. As we work to rebuild and revitalize our economy, we must also focus on restoring and strengthening our watersheds and our natural environment to withstand wildfire impacts in the future. This bill transfers $15 million to the Colorado Water Conservation Board to help watersheds recover from the impacts of wildlifes.. Additionally the bill sets aside funds to conduct a statewide watershed analysis that investigates the susceptibility of life, safety, infrastructure, and water supplies to wildfire impacts.

SB21-239: 2-1-1 Statewide Human Services Referral System, sponsored by Senators Kolker & Zenzinger and Representatives Amabile & Van Beber.

The pandemic has taken a severe toll on our collective mental health, as our lives have been disrupted, many have faced economic uncertainty, and businesses and schools have closed. This bill transfers $1 million to the Department of Human Services to expand the Colorado 2-1-1 collaborative to include necessary referrals for behavioral health services and other resources in the state for Coloradans, particularly for individuals who are unemployed, regardless of whether they receive benefits.

SB21-241: Small Business Accelerated Growth Program, sponsored by Senator Fields and Representatives Ricks & Daugherty.

Colorado businesses have been impacted heavily by the pandemic, many of them shutting their doors and severely limiting their long-term growth potential. This bill creates the Small Business Accelerated Growth Program to provide small businesses with tools and resources that foster the growth of existing companies that have moved from the start-up stage into the second-stage or are on the verge of rapid growth. This program will ensure that these businesses, post-pandemic, will be able to build back stronger.

SB21-242: Housing Development Grants Hotels Tenancy Support Program, sponsored by Senators Gonzales & Pettersen, and Representatives Gonzales-Gutierrez & Woodrow.

In Colorado, an average of 1 out of every 588 citizens find themselves unhoused. Due to the pandemic and subsequent economic recession, this number will continue to increase unless action is taken. This bill transfers $15 million to the Division of Housing to administer a grant program for local governments and local non-profit partners to rent, purchase, or renovate underutilized hotels and motels to house individuals experiencing homelessness.

HB21-1270: Employment Support and Retention Services for SNAP Recipients, sponsored by Representatives Exum & Caraveo and Senator Fields

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Employment First initiative has successfully helped Coloradans who receive SNAP benefits obtain new skills to thrive and reenter the workforce. This bill, which was introduced last week on April 9, leverages $3 million in state funds to draw down an additional $3 million in federal funds to provide a total of $6 million for jobs and skills training services to SNAP recipients. The funds may also be used to support work based learning opportunities and expanding 3rd party partnerships to expand the SNAP employment and training program's reach.

HB21-1271: Affordable Housing Incentives for Local Governments, sponsored by Representatives McCluskie & Jodeh and Senator Gonzales

Local governments are on the forefront of building affordable housing, but often lack the tools and resources to increase the available housing stock. The bill provides $13 million in incentives and technical assistance to local governments to provide for the rapid deployment of affordable housing projects and to also ensure local communities have the tools and resources they need to help them identify and meet their unique housing needs.

These bills will begin to make their way through the legislative process beginning with committees of reference.