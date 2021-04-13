Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mark Schwartz Arraigned on Charge of Simple Assault

Contact: Charity R. Clark, Chief of Staff, 902-828-3171

The Attorney General’s Office today announced Mark Schwartz, 32, of Cambridge, Vermont, was arraigned in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans on one count of Simple Assault. Mark Schwartz, a former officer with the St. Albans City Police Department, is accused of simple assault arising from an on-duty incident that occurred on February 28, 2019 involving use of a taser.

During the arraignment, Mr. Schwartz entered a plea of Not Guilty. Superior Court Judge Michael Kupersmith presided over the arraignment. The Court released Mr. Schwartz on conditions that he attend all court hearings when told to, inform the court and his attorney of his current contact information, and that he may not have contact with or harass the alleged victim.

The Court will notify the parties of the next scheduled court date.

The Attorney General’s Office reminds the public that a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

