Statewide Public Health Orders Extended Two More Weeks

Statewide Public Health Orders Extended Two More Weeks

April 13, 2021

As the COVID 19 pandemic continues, the two remaining related statewide public health orders are being extended for two more weeks, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

“While we continue to see stable case numbers and hospitalizations in most areas of the state, our overall progress seems to have plateaued,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH. “COVID-19 remains a threat for now, with cases growing in other states.”

More than 175,000 individuals have received at least one vaccine dose so far in Wyoming when state and special federal counts are combined.

Mask use and physical distancing requirements related to educational institutions are remaining in the statewide orders. Indoor events of more than 500 people may be held at 50 percent of venue capacity with certain face mask protocols for large indoor events.

WDH recommends the continued use of face masks in indoor public places and when common-sense physical distancing cannot be maintained among people who don’t live in the same household.

The updated orders, which go into effect April 16 and will remain through April 30, can be found online at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-orders-and-guidance/.

Information about getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Wyoming can be found at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/wyoming-covid-19-vaccine-information/.

Wyoming offers free at-home COVID-19 testing. More information can be found at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-at-home-testing/.

