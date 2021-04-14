METISS submarine fibre cable now operational in Mauritius after landing in Emtel data centre
Emtel provides global telecoms, multinationals, and enterprises with reliable telecommunications services and capacities to empower digital enterprisePORT LOUIS, MAURITIUS, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emtel, a leading Telecom Network Operator in Mauritius, has provided the only landing point for the METISS (Meltingpot Indianoceanic Submarine System) fibre optic cable in the country.
The 3,200 km cable connects Reunion Island, Madagascar and South Africa to Emtel’s ANSI/TIA tier 3 certified data centre in Arsenal, near Port-Louis, the country’s capital.
“METISS is already connected to many global public cloud services, application providers and African exchanges with fully redundant backhaul in Mauritius and South Africa,” says Kresh Goomany, CEO of Emtel. “It provides global telecoms organisations, multinationals and enterprises with interests in connected regions, with the reliable services and capacities they need for telecommunications that empower digital enterprises. The whole offer comes with a world-class quality of service (QoS) at very affordable prices.”
The METISS submarine cable offers high-capacity throughput and further connectivity to many African countries via Emtel and its partners. It enables organisations to benefit from colocation, private links, enterprise-grade Internet connectivity, with remote peering to content and cloud providers and peering agreements.
Mauritius is ideally situated to provide regional telecoms solutions to carriers, enterprises and corporates with its political stability and reliable electrical grid supply. Combined with Emtel’s 24/7 enterprise support, advanced technology implementations, and innovative solutions, these are among the many reasons Emtel’s Data Centre has maintained a 100% uptime and availability record in delivering collocated services for the last nine years.
METISS connects Mauritius with Africa and the world via Emtel’s own points of presence (PoP) in Johannesburg and Durban, in South Africa. It provides new low latency routes for over-the-top (OTT) service providers. Latencies are just 35ms from Arsenal to Durban, along South Africa’s east coast, and just 45ms to Johannesburg, which is in South Africa’s interior. The South Africa PoPs augment PoPs that are already in Mombasa, London, Paris and Singapore. Thanks to its partnerships, Emtel enables its customers to connect to around 160 PoPs worldwide.
METISS interconnects with large data centres in South Africa that act as a hub to the rest of the world and host global cloud service providers, such as AWS and Azure.
“With the interconnectivity, peering and exchange benefits it provides, METISS gives Mauritians faster and more reliable access to digital resources and provides a platform to develop the country’s next-generation services and applications,” says Kresh.
METISS offers much greater throughput in relation to the other older cables with lower capacities that Mauritians previously relied on. It paves the way for a new generation of applications and services to be delivered to end users via technologies such as 5G.
“The METISS consortium, of which Emtel is a member, overcame the difficulties associated with Covid-19 and lockdown to successfully install the cable in all four territories,” says Kresh. “We are proud to make this advanced solution available to our country. Emtel has always aspired to revolutionise digital services for Mauritians, which is why we pioneered services such as Unlimited Internet Data, Calls and SMS to democratise access. METISS is part of our promise to bring Mauritians products that provide more freedom and satisfaction, and in so doing, continue to enhance their lives.”
About Emtel
29th May 1989 – Emtel Ltd became the first mobile telephony operator in the Southern Hemisphere. This major step in Mauritian telecommunications history took place under the aegis of The Currimjee Jeewanjee Group, one of the leading groups in Mauritius. From a mobile company, Emtel has evolved into a one-stop-shop for all telecommunications needs, offering a wide range of products and services for individuals, enterprises and homes.
About Emtel Data Centre
The Emtel Data Centre is the First TIA-942 Rated 3 Facilities Certification in Mauritius. It is a state-of-the-art infrastructure that has been built to house not only Emtel’s Telco-grade equipment but also to provide world-class data centre infrastructure facilities to enterprises that require high-quality data centre services.
Emtel provides colocation services with the required safety and reliability, benchmarked to international standards. The data centre is in a strategic location having diverse access routes, in a flood-free region and ideally placed far from all busy commercial and business zones. The location has also been carefully chosen to allow for customers having their Disaster Recovery site at a safe distance from their main business in high residential and/or corporate locations. Connectivity to the data centre is assured by Emtel fibre backbone both locally and internationally on METISS, SAFE and LION/LION2 submarine cables. The Emtel Data Centre is carrier-neutral and allows for any service provider to connect to the transmission room. Both local and international customers have entrusted the hosting of their business-critical data to Emtel.
