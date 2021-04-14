Alive and Well Seeks to End Violence and Assist Victims of Sex Trafficking
Donations and volunteers needed to grow effortsALEXANDRIA, LA., USA, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alive and Well is proud to announce its launch as an anti-sex trafficking organization that extends free services for victims, including paying for hotel stays to help protect them from abusers.
According to DoSomething.org, "It's estimated that, internationally, there are between 20 million and 40 million people in modern slavery today. In 2018, over half (51.6%) of the criminal human trafficking cases active in the U.S. were sex trafficking cases involving only children."
The biggest myth about human trafficking is that it always – or often – involves kidnapping or otherwise physically forcing someone into a situation. Most human traffickers use psychological means such as tricking, defrauding, manipulating or threatening victims into providing commercial sex or exploitative labor, according to the Human Trafficking Hotline.
"Unfortunately, I saw first-hand how girls and young adults are abused. They may not have wanted to go on dates with the men, and their pimps physically beat them and left bruises," said a spokesperson for Alive and Well. "Nobody says anything, but everybody hears about what happens and chooses not to help because they have nothing to do with that kind of lifestyle. We still have to protect our family from harm. So, safety is an issue for everyone aware of the victim's situation."
Alive and Well knows that many girls do not want to be helped; however, it is ready and willing to help girls who have had enough. The organization seeks to break the trend of victims seeking help, then going back to that life because it is known and comfortable.
Alive and Well offers victims of sex trafficking a place to stay at a hotel in an undisclosed location to allow them the opportunity to get away from abusers, pimps and traffickers. They seek to stop the violence happening to girls globally.
The organization relies on volunteers from the community to provide this much-needed help to victims of sex trafficking.
For more information about sex trafficking and how to help, visit http://aliveandwell.us or contact them by email at support@aliveandwell.us or phone at (337) 435 – 0100.
END
# # #
Media Relations
Alive and Well
+1 (337) 435 - 0100
support@aliveandwell.us