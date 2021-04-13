Alamo Man Arrested, Charged in Weekend Homicide

ALAMO – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of an Alamo man in connection to a weekend murder.

At the request of 28th District Attorney General Frederick Agee, TBI agents joined investigators with the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the death of Ashley Clem (DOB: 2/5/91). Saturday evening, deputies responded to 911 calls from the 800 block of Dupree Road in Friendship and found Clem fatally shot inside of her home. During the course of the investigation, authorities developed information that identified Kenny Evans (DOB: 7/11/80) as the individual responsible.

Early this morning, Evans was located in Brownsville and taken into custody by TBI agents with the assistance of the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office and Brownsville Police Department. Evans has been booked into the Crockett County Jail on one count of First Degree Murder and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He is being held without bond.’