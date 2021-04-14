The Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Industry Detects Chromosomal Abnormalities, A Feature Which Both Drives And Restrains

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

According to non-invasive prenatal testing market analysis, the high incidence rate of Down syndrome is one major factor driving non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market with increase in average maternal age which has led to a concern on the safety about the growth of the fetus. Down syndrome is a chromosomal condition that occurs when an error in cell division results in an extra chromosome 21 and can affect the fetus cognitive ability and physical growth. The NIPT screening tests do not harm the mother or baby, carries no risk of miscarriage as they are non-invasive, and can detect more than 99% of cases of Down syndrome. According to National Down Syndrome Society and Centers for Disease control and Prevention, in the USA, 1 in every 700 babies are born with Down syndrome and 80% of children with Down syndrome are born to older mothers. The increased risk of having babies with Down syndrome among older women drives the NIP testing market.

The ethical hurdles in the non-invasive prenatal testing market have led to a range of ethical issues in terms of sex selection or aborting babies with chromosomal abnormality. Determining the sex of the fetus or knowing if the baby has an abnormality at an earlier stage led to abortions and resulted as an ethical issue which further led to strict regulations on using such devices. According to Department of Health (UK), there were 3,213 abortions in England and Wales from which 37% of the total abortions consisted of chromosomal abnormality and 80% of the abortions were performed under 10 weeks of pregnancy. These hurdles will restrain the non-invasive prenatal testing market.

The non-invasive prenatal testing market covered in this report is segmented by type into consumables, instruments. The non-invasive prenatal testing market is also segmented by end user into hospital, diagnostic labs, by instruments into NGS systems, PCR instruments, microarrays, ultrasound devices, others (centrifuges, UV systems, incubators, microscopes), by consumables into assay kits & reagents, disposables, and by application into trisomy, microdeletion, genetics, Rh factor.

Read More On The Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-global-market-report

The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is expected to grow from $2.17 billion in 2020 to $2.43 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The non-invasive prenatal testing market is expected to reach $4.02 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.4%.

Major players in the non-invasive prenatal testing market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Natera, Inc. and PerkinElmer Inc.

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides non-invasive prenatal testing market overview, forecast non-invasive prenatal testing market size and growth for the whole market, non-invasive prenatal testing global market segments, and geographies, non-invasive prenatal testing global market trends, non-invasive prenatal testing market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2492&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/prenatal-testing-and-newborn-screening-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Fertility Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fertility-services-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

IVF Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ivf-services-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Implications And Growth to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/molecular-diagnostics-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

