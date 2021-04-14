A Young Man, a Boat and a War
The adventures of a young man who experienced the biggest war the world has ever seenCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bane Skiles has always lived a comfortable life—he is young, handsome, and healthy. But looking to escape this comfort and seeking to fulfill a desire for adventure, before his college graduation in the early 1940s, he makes plans to sail around the world alone in the family’s sailboat, Voyager. Bane is thrilled to begin an expedition of a lifetime and sets sail in the fall of 1941—until Pearl Harbor is bombed and World War II ensues.
In the wake of the attacks, Bane returns home and enlists in the Navy and soon becomes a PT boat captain, fighting from the Solomon Islands to Indonesia.
Dave VerValin’s Huakai: The Voyager is not only a story about a young man, his boat, and his time in the military. Following the historical exploits of its hero, it is also a story of self-discovery, love, and mystery. More importantly, it is a tribute to the human spirit that will attract readers. A modern-day Iliad, this story will intrigue young and old alike.
This book Voyager is the first book of the trilogy Huaka'i. It is well received by readers and critics alike, having been rated 4.5 out of 5 stars by Reader’s Choice.
Dave VerValin attended Elmhurst High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana and graduated from Purdue University in 1972. After a tour of duty in Vietnam between 1967 to 1969, VerValin continued his military career in the Indiana Air National Guard retiring at the rank of major. In his civilian life, VerValin was a construction project engineer, retiring in 2013. Today, Dave lives in Tipp City, Ohio with his wife Judy. He uses his time and experience in the military to write his stories of travels and adventures.
To know more about the Huaka'i series and the brilliance behind it, visit www.vervalinbooks.com.
