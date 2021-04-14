A Dark Turn
A tale that twists love, horses, and murder for the worseCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A story that involves the love between two people, set in a romantic place, and one that involves horses, should be by all accounts a tale that is all fuzzy and warm. But as with how things are in the world today, things aren’t always what they seem, and such a story can take a dark turn very fast. This is the case with To Save a Child, a book by author Beatrice Cayzer, which follows the story of a racehorse trainer who seems to be having the time of his life with his wife until everything that could go wrong inevitably does.
Beatrice Cayzer is a writer of the world in the sense that she wrote her numerous books -totaling nine so far and counting—while hopping to different parts of the globe. She sold out two books in 2016 and 2018, with the first being The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams and the second being New Tales of Palm Beach. She is a descendant of two ancestors who, in 1620, helped found Upper Virginia. Beatrice is also a loving wife and caring mother of three daughters.
The book is about Rick Harrow, a racehorse trainer who is struggling with his career and life. His life has been falling apart and his sanity fraying at the seams, especially after he failed to protect his Kentucky Hills-born wife. The story takes the reader through Rick’s journey, a “winter of discontent,” as he is brought from the US to Britain for a task that sets in motion his struggle to get his life back on track.
Grab your copy today to learn how Rick’s story will conclude!
