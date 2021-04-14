Racing Against Fate
The story of a racehorse trainer running out of timeCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A story that shows a person being given a second chance at life usually means that it will be a story of redemption, and from that point onward will be full of optimism, hope, and positive change. Usually, but not always, and in some cases, the second chance that is given could mean even more challenges, with things going from bad to worse even after a promising restart. It then becomes a race against time to stem the tide of misfortune, as is the story of Beatrice Cayzer’s book To Save a Child.
Beatrice Cayzer is an author with a vast wealth of experience, both in writing and the ways of the world. She is a traveler, exploring different cities and countries, and writing different books in different locations in the process. Out of the numerous she has penned so far, two have sold out: The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams in 201, and New Tales of Palm Beach in 2018. She is a wife to husband Major Stanley Cayzer and mother to daughters Mary, Jeannie, and Claudia.
The story of To Save A Child follows Rick Harrow, who seems to be really down on his luck and is experiencing a “winter of discontent,” a period of sorrow and challenges that is testing his resolve. A tragic failure on his part, coupled with a continuous stream of hardship, all after being given an opportunity for a new life, sets the tone of this gripping tale that will take readers through a roller coaster ride of emotions.
Learn how Rick’s story will unfold and buy your copy today!
