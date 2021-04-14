New Ultra High Speed Internet Service Now Available in Detroit

The company is now offering limited trials of the new service in the Detroit area.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metro Wireless a Metro Detroit based Internet Service Provider and telecommunications company announced a new multi gigabit wireless Internet offering for businesses in Downtown Detroit and Pontiac.

“This business Internet offering will break ground in terms of speed, reliability and install times as it can be deployed within days. Not only is it incredibly fast, but also highly cost effective and self-healing in ways not previously available; this will be a fantastic option where it is offered.” said Dominic Serra, Metro Wireless’s CEO and Founder.

The new platform based on the Terragraph certified technology promoted by Facebook and others will deliver short range ultra-high capacity with the ability to deliver multigigabit bandwidth utilizing millimeter wave (mmWave) technology.

Metro Wireless is now offering free 30-day trials for qualified businesses of the new service area effective immediately for customers and interested businesses, the company said.

“This new fast deployment will shock businesses in terms of speed, price and deployment time” says Michael Chutorash, Metro Wireless’s Director of Business Development. “Today’s offering brings us one step closer toward offering all businesses more options on their bandwidth choices while keeping prices affordable, speeds fast and installs free without the business customer bearing the cost of expensive cable or fiber build outs,” said Chutorash.

Metro Wireless’s network is geared towards delivering the most cost-effective and reliable services to under-served areas where broadband choices are limited or virtually nonexistent in some spots.

“We are very excited to announce the release of a 1000 Mbps dedicated service effective immediately in Downtown Detroit and Pontiac.” said Serra.

Metro Wireless’s current microwave and fiber-based offerings of 10 Gbps or greater would remain at this time as the new network service comes online.

Metro Wireless was founded in 2013 and serves Detroit area businesses throughout the tri-county area of Metro Detroit. The company offers options on both primary and backup services for commercial customers.

The company also announced the expected completion of an infrastructure upgrade and expansion in western portions of Wayne county including Livonia, Romulus, Dearborn and Northville areas by mid to late May of 2021. Metro Wireless plans to continue to expand into more pockets and surrounding areas throughout 2021 and beyond.

About Metro Wireless International Inc.

Metro Wireless, a Metro Detroit based business Internet Service Provider (ISP), offers temporary, permanent and backup services including fixed wireless, fiber, LTE, P2P, SD-WAN, colocation, managed WIFI and hosted PBX nationwide.

Metro Wireless International Inc. was founded by people who are truly passionate about delivering next generation telecommunications services over the airwaves. Metro Wireless is aiming to change the way people look at telecommunications services and wireless communications by offering truly unique, disruptive and bold technology offerings. Our business is keeping your business running and up to date with the latest features and services. We proudly stand behind our services and customers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days per year. Come rain or shine, sunny day or tornado we will provide technical support and onsite assistance.

For more information, please visit www.metrowireless.com

Metro Wireless International Inc.

23840 Dequindre Rd

Warren, MI 48091

888-203-5826