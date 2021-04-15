“We're honored to include Coral Tree Café into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coral Tree Café wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Casual Dining Restaurant in Brentwood - 2021”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 7,400 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Coral Tree Café into our BoLAA family."

Coral Tree Café was opened by residents in Brentwood who wanted to create a unique dining experience in their area. The concept of Coral Tree Café came from a growing desire for healthy dining in a casual atmosphere. After a location became available in the area, Coral Tree Café went from a simple concept to reality.

The name “Coral Tree Café” takes its inspiration from the gorgeous Coral Trees lining San Vicente Boulevard, which is right across from the restaurant. After Coral Tree Café opened its doors for the first time in November of 2002, the response from customers has been exceptional.

All of the coffees at Coral Tree Café are organic, shade-grown, and fairly traded. The restaurant’s coffee comes from coffee beans that are grown under a canopy of shade trees, which serves as a natural sunscreen. Coral Tree Café engages in a trade model that ensures that small farmers stay in business by guaranteeing a fair price for their coffee. Such factors ensure that Coral Tree Café provides customers with coffee that is better tasting and socially responsible.