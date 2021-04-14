Smarking Welcomes New Advisory Board Member, Co-Founder & Former CEO of WePay, Bill Clerico
I’m thrilled to join the world of parking and eager for what’s to come with Smarking. I believe in their vision of enabling highly efficient urban mobility by digitizing the industry.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- $655B parking industry, is in expansion mode. Bill Clerico, co-founder and former CEO of WePay joins Smarking’s advisory board to support the organization's expansion initiatives in 2021.
— Bill Clerico, CEO of WePay
While the pandemic was devastating to many industries, research from leading consulting and financial firms in Q1 2021 revealed strong post-pandemic growth opportunities.
The pandemic drastically exposed the technology deficiencies across various industries. As industry leaders began to accelerate their adoption of technology, executives across commercial real estate, municipalities, airports, health care systems, and parking management firms have been leaning on Smarking’s expertise. Smarking currently empowers 2,500+ properties across the US, Canada, and Australia.
To take on the emerging demands of the market, Smarking taps into Bill’s extensive experience in supporting the digital transformation for various fortune 1000 organizations in the past decade.
Bill founded WePay and led the company for 12 years, ultimately culminating in its successful acquisition by J.P. Morgan Chase in 2017. At J.P. Morgan, Bill led the integration of WePay as well as the broader SMB payments business. Now, as a seasoned enterprise software & fintech entrepreneur and CEO, Bill invests in and advises startup companies.
Bill and Wen Sang, CEO of Smarking, initially connected via Y-Combinator, and Bill became fascinated with the massive and overlooked opportunities in the parking world.
Bill Clerico formally joins the Smarking advisory board along with fellow members Kevin Freedman and Shadi Baqleh.
Kevin is the founder of NextPhase Partners. Prior to founding NextPhase, Kevin was a partner at Khosla Ventures and spent more than 15 years leading multiple startups to successful acquisitions by companies including Google and eBay. Kevin has been actively advising Smarking since 2016.
Shadi Baqleh is a seasoned revenue and operations executive with multiple successful exits in the video conferencing and AI/ML Voice-enabled world, currently advising tech companies from security to mobility and SaaS fleet management. Shadi has been actively advising Smarking since 2019.
“We’re excited to have Bill on our advisory board to help steer our post-pandemic growth. Bill has extensive experience in partnering with enterprise organizations and bringing technologies to them effectively. We are just getting started in helping our clients in the commercial real estate, municipality, parking management, and other industries to digitize their parking assets.” - Co-Founder & CEO of Smarking, Wen Sang
“From my time at WePay, I experienced firsthand how powerful vertical software companies can be and how much good they can do for clients.I’m thrilled to join the world of parking and eager for what’s to come with Smarking. I believe in their vision of enabling highly efficient urban mobility by digitizing the industry. I’m excited to work closely with Wen and the team .” - Bill Clerico, CEO of WePay
Smarking is currently hiring for multiple key positions, including Head of Sales, Head of Accounts and Customer Success, Head of Engineering, multiple Account and Customer Success Managers, Customer Support Manager (Technical), and many more. For more information, visit smarking.com/careers.
Sarah Ortega
Smarking
+1 480-307-7907
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn