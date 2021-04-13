Online Grant Program Workshop on April 19

Who: The California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s (CDFW) Cannabis Restoration Grant Program (CRGP)

What: CDFW staff will host an online workshop to provide an overview of the WebGrants application process for the current Watershed Remediation and Enhancement Solicitation and to answer any questions. Please see CDFW’s CRGP page for more details about the workshop.

When: Monday, April 19 from11 a.m. to noon

Where: Online Zoom Workshop. Register in advance for this meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZckce2rqDgoH9bt9Ubr6zJB26lOVSL3_Ew6

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Why: The application workshop is designed to help entities of all sizes navigate the WebGrants submission process. Grants through the CRGP are funded through California’s Environmental Restoration and Protection Account pursuant to Revenue and Taxation Code section 34019(f)(2), and may be used to fund the cleanup, remediation, and restoration of environmental damage in watersheds affected by cannabis cultivation and related activities, and to support local partnerships for this purpose.

Attendees are encouraged to view this online presentation to learn more about CRGP and available funding opportunities.

For questions on CDFW’s CRGP, please email canngrantprogram@wildlife.ca.gov.

###

Media Contact: Janice Mackey, CDFW Communications, (916) 207-7891