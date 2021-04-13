S&T Duran Insurance Celebrating 32 years in Austin
Saving Austin Money on their insurance needs for over 32 years!AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S&T Duran Insurance Agency INC. a local Insurance agency owned by Saul & Toni Duran which is a staple in the Latino market Celebrates 32 years of saving the Austin Texas Local Community money on their insurance! With the Best Customer Service in the Industry S&T Duran Insurance invites all to our Customer Appreciation Event on Saturday 4/17/2021 from 12pm- 3pm at 2012 E. 7th Street 78702! We will be giving away tons of prizes such as a $500 Cash Enter to Win for income tax customers, Big Screen 50 inch TV, Bluetooth Sound Bar, MK Purse and our discount medical program of Telemedicine for the first 10 attendees! La Raza 95.1FM Radio station will be on site to help celebrate! There will be music, food, prizes and plenty of fun for all! Visit us at our multiple office locations in Austin, Buy Online 24/7 at www.sandtduran.com or call us 1-512-322-9332. S&T Duran Insurance Agency specializes in Auto, Home, Renters, Commercial, Notary and Income Tax Services.
John Anthony Campos
S&T DURAN INC
+1 512-517-1663
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn