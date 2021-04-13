Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Deadline Nearing to Submit Comments for 2022 Fishing Regulations

NASHVILLE --- The deadline is approaching to submit comments for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2022 fishing regulations. The comment period concerning fishing regulations is open until April 19.

The TWRA welcomes public input as the comment period is an opportunity for the public to share ideas and concerns about fishing regulations with TWRA staff.

Public comments will be considered by fisheries managers and may be presented as proposals for regulation changes. Comments may be submitted by mail to: Fish Comments, TWRA, Fisheries Management Division, 5107 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211or emailed to FishingReg.Comments@tn.gov. Please include “Fish Comments” on the subject line of emailed submissions.

The fishing regulations proposals are scheduled to be presented to the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission for review during its August 2021 meeting.

