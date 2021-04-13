Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Maryland Climate Leadership Academy Offers Day and Evening Courses

Registration for Spring and Early Summer Cohorts Now Open

Photo of lecture on shoreline protectionThe Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces open enrollment for two upcoming cohorts of the Maryland Climate Leadership Academy, free courses offered virtually over the course of eight weeks. This series is designed to prepare anyone interested in seeking Certified Climate Change Professional credentials or increasing competencies in climate change related topic areas.

The daytime cohort runs from April 26 – June 23. The evening cohort runs May 18 – July 13. Registration is open until April 23 for the daytime cohort and May 14 for the evening cohort. 

The Maryland Climate Leadership Academy is the nation’s first state-sponsored institution providing continuing education and executive training programs specifically designed for state and local government officials, infrastructure executives, and business leaders.

The Academy has engaged over 750 individuals in climate resilience understanding and training through the CC-P training and additional course offerings since its inception in 2018. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources with funding from NOAA Coastal Zone Management Program supports the Academy and provides staff expertise for classes.

