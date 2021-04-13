Middlesex-Missing Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21A301386

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Daniel Bohnyak

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 04/12/21, 2129 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Duxbury, VT

INCIDENT: Missing Person

SUBJECT: Patricia Reagan

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is searching for Patricia Reagan, 51 years old, who was heard from around 2030 hours by telephone. Reagan told a family member that she was on Interstate 89, near South Barre but has yet to return home. Reagan was believed to being traveling to West Lebanon, NH for the day and then returning home.

Reagan is described as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. A clothing description is not available.

There are concerns for Reagan's welfare. Anyone with information about Reagan's whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont State Police Barracks in Middlesex at 802-229-9191