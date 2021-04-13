Health Agency Seeking More Applicants for Recovery Residence Registry for People with Substance Use Disorders

Today the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced an important tool to assist linking those in recovery with housing options. The Recovery Residence Registry will serve as the DHS referral source for those seeking recovery housing options and facilities must be listed on the registry to receive funding from state agencies. The registry and application for facilities is available on the DHS website. DHS is encouraging facilities that provide residency for people in recovery to get listed on the Recovery Residence Registry, creating a comprehensive list to best serve Wisconsinites.

“Safe and stable housing is an important component to individuals overcoming a substance use disorder,” said Paul Krupski, DHS Director of Opioid Initiatives. “Recovery residences play a key role and provide the safety net to help individuals achieve success in long-term recovery.”

Recovery residences provide a home-like environment free from alcohol and illicit drug use with a focus on peer support. This model of recovery helps individuals relearn how to organize their lives, interact with others, and participate in community-based recovery activities. In addition, recovery housing can connect residents to outpatient services and other recovery support services, as well as assist with efforts to access employment and health services.

The Recovery Residence Registry was created under Wisconsin Stat. § 46.234. DHS maintains the registry for residences that meet the following expectations:

Operate with integrity, uphold residents' rights, create a culture of empowerment where residents engage in governance and leadership, and develop abilities to apply the social model form of recovery that focuses on learning from the experiences of peers who are also in recovery.

Provide a home-like, safe, and healthy environment.

Facilitate active recovery and recovery community engagement, model positive social behaviors and relationship enhancement skills, and cultivate residents' senses of belonging and responsibility toward community.

Maintain an environment in the residence free from alcohol and illicit drugs.

Have courtesy rules for residents and be responsive to concerns of neighbors to the residence.

Display in the residence the code of ethics, grievance procedure, and grievance contact information.

To be listed on the registry, simply complete the application.

The Recovery Residence Registry is one of many ways Wisconsin has been responding to the state’s opioid epidemic. The efforts resulted in a decline in overdose deaths by between 2015 and 2017; however, the state has seen a significant increase in emergency department visits and opioid overdoses since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Naloxone, the opioid overdose reversing drug, is available without a prescription. People at risk of overdosing on opioids, as well as their family and friends, should keep naloxone on hand.

Anyone seeking help for opioid use disorder, and their family and friends, can call the Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline at 211 or 833-944-4673. Help finding treatment can also be found by texting your ZIP code to 898211. Information is also available online, or by online chats.

Additional information on Wisconsin’s response to the opioid epidemic can be found on the DHS website. You can also follow DHSWI on Facebook and Twitter and dhs.wi on Instagram.