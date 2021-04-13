QuickContractors.com Inc. Places No. 471 on the Financial Times’ Ranking of Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2021
QuickContractors.com Inc. announces being recognized by The Financial Times: The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2021TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We are very pleased to be recognized by The Financial Times for a second consecutive year,” says CEO and President Trevor Bouchard. “It is an honour to be named amongst sixty-three other Canadian companies who have respectfully earned their positions on this admirable list. Canadian businesses representing nearly thirteen percent of the overall list, amongst seven countries from both Americas, is a testament to the leadership and resolve of Canadians during the profound challenges that face us all."
The FT list was compiled with Statista, a world renown research company, and ranks entrants from across the Americas by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2016 and 2019.
The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published online at https://www.ft.com/content/ac773779-98ba-442d-a1f2-a14f1a67ddfe
About The Financial Times
The Financial Times is one of the world’s leading news organizations, recognized internationally for its authority, integrity and accuracy. It is part of Nikkei Inc., which provides a broad range of information, news and services for the global business community.
About Statista
The Data powerhouse was founded in Germany in 2007 and has about 900 employees at twelve office locations on four continents. Statista is a leading data and business intelligence portal which conducts international market and consumer studies as well as surveys. The business model "data as a service" is unique with no direct competitors in the market.
About QuickContractors.com
Having completed over 1.2 Million projects since 2004, QuickContractors.com is a staple in the home improvement services industry, delivering services for many of the world’s largest and most recognizable retail and manufacturing brands including The Home Depot, Lowes, Best Buy, IKEA, Rona, Canadian Tire, Canadian Appliance Source, The Brick, Leons and EnerCare. QuickContractors.com services both commercial and residential consumers across The United States and Canada with its’ network of over 5000+ contractors and 100+ support staff.
