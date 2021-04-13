mPloy Solutions Inc. Selected To Rocket Builder’s Prestigious List of “Emerging Rocket” Companies

Vancouver, BC Provider of Next-generation Mobile Recruiting Solutions Deemed Well-positioned to Gain Investment

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- mPloy Solutions Inc (“mPloy”), provider of mobile recruiting solutions to the restaurant hospitality industry, has been selected by Rocket Builders to appear in it’s 2021 list of emerging startups in the Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) category.

Rocket Builder’s “Ready to Rocket” lists are the only predictive lists of its kind in North America that predict the success of emerging startups. The “Emerging Rocket” list identifies mPloy as an emerging company well-positioned for investment. “After much research into the trends driving growth in the information technology sector, it became clear that mPloy Solutions Inc. is well positioned to capitalize on these trends,” said Geoffrey Hansen, Managing Partner, Rocket Builders.

mPloy is redefining the way restaurant managers recruit, interview and hire employees with a few simple clicks of the free mPloy app. The mPloy recruiting system matches experienced hospitality employees with job opportunities at quality restaurants using the app’s multimedia recruiting platform. Through its app, mPloy provides Shortlists of high quality, pre-vetted applicants each with a complete portfolio of candidate information including resumes, profiles of skills, location, background checks and video interviews. mPloy is a virtual online HR department for the hospitality industry that shortens the hiring time and lowers the cost of recruiting.

“We are pleased that Rocket Builders has identified our products as a game-changing recruiting solution for the restaurant hospitality industry”, states Kirk Herrington, CEO of mPloy Solutions Inc. “It’s never been easier to quickly match the best talent with the best restaurant opportunities.”

Companies such as Joey Shipyards are experiencing cost and time-to-hire benefits with mPloy. "mPloy's recruiting system has been a great asset for us, especially during one of our most challenging business cycles" said Jesse Cera, General Manager at Joey Shipyards. "mPloy has demonstrated a unique ability to pivot their technology to suit our needs and to meet the demands of this Covid environment. Their technology is first class with the ability to thoroughly screen candidates by providing a wealth of information including a video portrayal and have all of this in a seamless shortlist made available right in their app on my phone. Their application allows both candidates and employers to save time while producing a better result at a lower cost."

About mPloy Solutions Inc

mPloy Solutions Inc. has created a next generation recruiting solution for the North American restaurant industry with Vancouver chosen as the first launch city. Using the mPloy mobile App, workers can easily find and apply for jobs, and restaurants can review and select workers from a pre-vetted Shortlist of qualified candidates using a detailed profile of objective and subjective information including skills, work experience, energy, and enthusiasm. With mPloy, restaurants hire the best employees faster and at lower cost.

About Ready to Rocket

Ready to Rocket is a unique business recognition list that profiles technology companies with the greatest potential for revenue growth. Each year, based on analysis of trends that will drive growth in the information technology sector, Rocket Builders identifies the top private companies that are best positioned to capitalize on the trends for growth. This selection methodology has been an accurate predictor of growth with "Ready to Rocket" companies exceeding the industry growth rate and “Emerging Rocket” companies most likely to gain investment. 2021 Ready to Rocket

Trademark Notice

“Ready to Rocket” is a trademark of Rocket Builders, a respected management consulting firm servicing the technology industry.

