Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 927 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,728 in the last 365 days.

Governor Carney Announces COVID-19 Vaccination Program Fully Open

DELAWARE’S COVID-19 VACCINATION PROGRAM IS FULLY OPEN

Medical providers, hospital systems may vaccinate Delawareans 16+ without high-risk medical conditions

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney and the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) on Tuesday announced that medical providers, including hospital systems, may now vaccinate Delawareans aged 16 or older – whether or not they have a high-risk medical condition.

The state’s COVID-19 vaccination program is now fully open to Delawareans 16+ at any vaccination provider. As of Monday, April 12, Delaware providers had administered 568,003 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This news means that any eligible Delawarean who wants a COVID-19 vaccine should be able to get one – whether it’s at their doctor’s office, a local pharmacy, or a community vaccination event,” said Governor Carney. “We’re vaccinating thousands of Delawareans each day. I’d encourage all Delawareans to get the shot. If you’re concerned, talk to your doctor, or members of your family and friends who have already received the vaccine. That’s how we’ll beat this virus.”

Visit de.gov/covidvaccine for information on Delaware’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 2-1-1. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.  

Visit de.gov/coronavirus to get the latest on Delaware’s response to COVID-19.

Visit de.gov/gettested to learn more about free COVID-19 testing.

###

You just read:

Governor Carney Announces COVID-19 Vaccination Program Fully Open

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.