Governor Carney Announces COVID-19 Vaccination Program Fully Open

Medical providers, hospital systems may vaccinate Delawareans 16+ without high-risk medical conditions

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney and the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) on Tuesday announced that medical providers, including hospital systems, may now vaccinate Delawareans aged 16 or older – whether or not they have a high-risk medical condition.

The state’s COVID-19 vaccination program is now fully open to Delawareans 16+ at any vaccination provider. As of Monday, April 12, Delaware providers had administered 568,003 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This news means that any eligible Delawarean who wants a COVID-19 vaccine should be able to get one – whether it’s at their doctor’s office, a local pharmacy, or a community vaccination event,” said Governor Carney. “We’re vaccinating thousands of Delawareans each day. I’d encourage all Delawareans to get the shot. If you’re concerned, talk to your doctor, or members of your family and friends who have already received the vaccine. That’s how we’ll beat this virus.”

Visit de.gov/covidvaccine for information on Delaware’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 2-1-1. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Visit de.gov/coronavirus to get the latest on Delaware’s response to COVID-19.

Visit de.gov/gettested to learn more about free COVID-19 testing.

###