DermaSensor Names Industry Veteran Dr. Jeanett Segal as Global Senior Medical Director
MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DermaSensor Inc., a health technology company designing tools that better equip primary care providers for skin cancer checks, announces the appointment of Dr. Jeanett Segal to their team as Global Senior Medical Director. Dr. Segal joins the team with more than twenty years of experience in clinical medicine in the healthcare industry and has previously served as Medical Director for Cardinal HMS, as well as for various pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms.
Dr. Segal obtained her medical degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, now a part of the Rutgers School of Biomedical and Health Sciences, and completed residency training in general surgery at the University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Segal also completed a preceptorship in dermatology and allergy medicine. Thereafter, she completed certificate programs in BioEntrepreneurship and Financial Analysis at the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley, and investigator training with the FDA office of Critical Path Programs.
She has extensive experience in medical communications, market analysis, business development, product commercialization, and marketing as well as first-hand experience as a licensed physician in clinical practice. As interim Global Medical Director for Scientis Pharma, she supported ex-US and US dermatologist-focused launch activities for a small molecule topical therapy.
Dr. Segal has a passion for dermatology and health technology and is thrilled to oversee the expansion of the DermaSensor device in Australia and Europe and then into the United States, pending appropriate approvals.
About DermaSensor Inc.:
DermaSensor Inc. is a health technology company designing non-invasive tools to better equip primary care providers for skin cancer checks. The DermaSensor device is an affordable, handheld tool that uses machine learning and spectroscopy to evaluate skin lesions for potential cancer in a matter of seconds. DermaSensor’s mission is to improve outcomes and save on healthcare costs by providing broad access to effective skin cancer checks since the large majority of Americans do not receive an annual skin check. The DermaSensor device is currently CE Marked and is registered and available for sale in Australia and New Zealand; it is not yet cleared and available for sale in other countries.
Jasmine Rochelle
Alpha/Echo Agency
jasmine@alphaechoagency.com