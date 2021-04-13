FASHION EXPERT, AUTHOR AND HOST LAWRENCE ZARIAN LAUNCHES CAxLZ SUMMER COLLECTION IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CONNECTED APPAREL
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
New additions to LZ’s collection of sequin pieces feature three stylish items celebrating women of all ages, shapes and sizes: the Jennifer jumpsuit, the Lenny dress and the Kym dress.
Today, fashion expert, author and host Lawrence Zarian and Connected Apparel announced the CAxLZ Summer collection, featuring three stylish additions to Zarian’s collection of timeless pieces for women; the Jennifer jumpsuit, the Lenny dress and the Kym dress.
“As the weather gets warmer and we all embrace what’s to come for 2021, now more than ever it’s time to celebrate life and celebrate change,” said Zarian. “I wanted the exciting new pieces I’m adding to this collection to embody what it truly means to live each day as if it were a special occasion. From the Kym and the Lenny dresses to the Jennifer jumpsuit, three chic unique style statements, inspired, designed and created for women to look and feel beautiful.”
“Our new additions to the exclusive CAxLZ sequin collection couldn’t come at a better time,” said Leanna Balaban, Director of Marketing & E-Commerce at Connected Apparel. “We’ve heard from customers how excited they are to go out and get dressed up again. And what better way to celebrate new beginnings and reunions than with a bit of sparkle and glam?”
On the heels of the successful launch of the first limited-edition collection featuring four timeless pieces specially designed and crafted for women of all shapes, ages and sizes, Zarian and Connected Apparel revealed three new showstopping pieces for CAxLZ intended to celebrate life and embodying living each day as if it were a special occasion.
The Jennifer Jumpsuit is a modern twist on old Hollywood glamour. Available in silver sequins and antique gold sequins, Jennifer features a synched waist band and a playful wide leg pant. This jumpsuit will have women feeling like they’re walking on air while turning heads in every room.
The Lenny dress comes with a chiffon overlay and is a beautiful, versatile modern staple offering the perfect amount of coverage and touch of elegance. The dress is a classic A-line cut that’s flattering for every figure and built-in pockets, transforming this timeless piece into a modern staple.
The Kym dress was designed with what women truly want in mind. This flattering fit and flare dress features an extended sleeve to give women arm coverage and a silhouette that accentuates their waists. Available in two colors—silver and rose gold—this dress has pockets making Kym a fun and versatile piece for any occasion.
CAxLZ is a limited-edition collection designed for women of all shapes, ages and sizes without compromising the latest styles and trends. The collection launched with the Toni short sleeve sequin top available in three colors, each having the option to be paired with a matching sequin mask to complete the look, the Bianca black open front cardigan, the Foxy silver sequin tunic top, and the Sheri black palazzo pant.
Each piece is named after the strong, influential women in Lawrence’s life and the collection ranges from $45-$95, with masks sold separately for $15, available for purchase now at www.connectedapparel.com/CAxLZ.
Incorporating the feedback Lawrence has received from his years of experience styling women and producing fashion segments for television, each piece from the CAxLZ collection has been carefully crafted and designed in partnership with Connected Apparel with inclusive sizing, affordability and timeless style at the forefront.
About Lawrence Zarian:
Lawrence is one of the most sought after on-camera lifestyle & fashion experts in the television industry today with on-air experience of over 20 years as “The Fashion Guy” for The Kelly Clarkson Show, Live with Kelly & Ryan, Hallmark’s Home & Family, KTLA and Extra to name a few. Specializing in styling women in their 40’s, 50’s and UP, Lawrence focuses not just on affordable trends for this key demo of women but also the psychology around dressing for your body type and loving yourself in the process. Lawrence is also the author of the highly successful fashion “Bible,” Lawrence Zarian’s 10 Commandments for a Perfect Wardrobe. His book not only breaks down how to maximize one’s style potential but also emphasizes the importance that true style originates with a happy and healthy mind, attitude and lifestyle.
About Connected Apparel:
Founded in 2000, Connected Apparel is a family owned and operated force based in Los Angeles, CA. Creating stylish and affordable dresses and jumpsuits with a flawless fit, Connected Apparel is the go-to for today’s women. Pieces range from timeless silhouettes to trend-forward show stoppers that flatter and fit all body shapes and sizes. Connected Apparel sells direct to consumer via their website as well as to retailers worldwide.
