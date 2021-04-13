NO COW INTRODUCES PLANT-BASED PROTEIN POWDER LINE FEATURING FIRST-IN-MARKET ALUMINUM CANISTER FOR A SUSTAINABLE OFFERING
No Cow Logo
New Delicious Plant-Based Supplement Offers 22 Grams of Clean Protein, Is Dairy-Free with Zero Sugar, No Soy, Whey or GMO, and is Kosher and Vegan.
No Cow’s protein powders are the perfect choice regardless of whether you’re a world class athlete or simply looking to take your personal fitness or nutrition goals to the next level.”DENVER, CO, USA, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No Cow, the makers of innovative plant-based, high-protein, low sugar bars, today announced the launch of its line of plant-based protein powders. Made with clean, all-natural, purely sourced ingredients, No Cow’s protein powders are the perfect fuel to help health-minded consumers power through their day. No Cow protein powders come in chocolate and vanilla flavors and are available at the brand’s e-commerce site, NOCOW.com as well as Amazon.
— Paul Rabaut, Marketing Director
Offering a smooth texture that is easy to digest, each scoop of powder contains 22 grams of plant-based protein, is low in fat, high in non-GMO soluble corn fiber, and contains no whey, dairy, or added sugar. The powders are naturally sweetened by monkfruit and stevia and, as with all No Cow products, they are Certified Gluten-Free, Kosher, Non-GMO Project Verified, Soy-Free, and Vegan, making them a great choice for keto, kosher, vegetarian, and vegan lifestyles.
Dissatisfied with the industry standard of only packaging powder in single use plastic containers, No Cow set out to do something truly unique. They have packaged the protein powders in 100% recyclable aluminum canisters, the first company in the protein powder space to offer this sustainable packaging option.
“No Cow’s protein powders are the perfect choice regardless of whether you’re a world class athlete or simply looking to take your personal fitness or nutrition goals to the next level,” said Paul Rabaut, No Cow’s Marketing Director. In the last five years the business has grown to $20 million in sales, with distribution in more than 30,000 retail outlets nationwide. “Eating healthy while trying to minimize the impact our choices make on the planet is not easy. No Cow makes daily decisions simpler by offering innovative food products that not only support consumers’ active lifestyles and optimize health, but that taste great, are convenient and eco-friendly.”
Health and wellness aficionados can easily mix in No Cow’s protein powder with water, milk, or other non-dairy beverages to make tasty shakes or smoothies, or add it to their favorite foods and recipes to create satisfying meals that are rich in plant protein, calcium, iron and potassium. Adding protein powder to a smoothie or other drink helps the body get the amount of protein needed to lose weight, balance blood sugar, and improve muscle recovery and toning, especially after a workout.
Additionally, as a thank you for their service, dedication and sacrifice, No Cow is offering a 30% discount to members of our military and veterans, first responders, medical professionals, healthcare workers and teachers, on all products available at NoCow.com.
About No Cow
No Cow, the maker of revolutionary plant-based, low sugar protein bars and protein powders, was founded by Daniel Katz in 2015 in response to his sensitivity to dairy. Formerly known as D’s Naturals, No Cow’s products are certified gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher, soy-free, and vegan. The company, which is supported by investors including General Mills’ 301 Inc., Valor Equity Partners and Loft Partners, is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. No Cow’s products are available at NoCow.com, Amazon.com and in more than 30,000 retail outlets nationwide, including Whole Foods, Kroger, Walgreens, CVS, GNC, The Vitamin Shoppe and Walmart. The brand’s offerings include 17 flavors of protein bars and two flavors of protein powder. For more information, please visit www.NoCow.com and the brand’s social media channels: Instagram (@nocow) and Facebook (@nocowrevolution).
Susan Mallory
Masters Mallory Communications
+ +1 551-404-3963
Susan@MastersMallory.com