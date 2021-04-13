TeamBest Global Companies Announces Win of International Tender to Produce a 6 MeV High Current Proton Cyclotron
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeamBest Global Technology Group, TeamBest Global Companies, Best Theratronics Ltd. and Best Cyclotron Systems have recently won an International Tender for a 6 MeV High Current Proton Cyclotron.
This is the first cyclotron of its kind in the world. TBG Companies have designed, developed and are in the process of completing the manufacturing Factory Acceptance Test (FAT), and plan to ship in the third quarter of 2021 to a national lab.
This has the potential to be a Variable Energy Proton Beam Cyclotron, with energies ranging from 6 MeV to 15 MeV, and current up to 1000 microamps — again, establishing its unique status as the first of its kind in the world.
These are superb technological advances and accomplishments by TeamBest Global Companies and their extraordinarily talented scientific team. TBG Companies are currently designing and developing cyclotrons for Alpha/Deuteron/Proton Beams, from 1 MeV to possibly as high as 600 MeV, 6000 microamp current for Proton Beam, and a 400 MeV ion Rapid Cycling Medical (iRCMS) Synchrotron for Proton-to-Carbon, Heavy Ion Radiation Therapy for precise Cancer treatment. The 400 MeV iRCMS is being developed in collaboration with Brookhaven National Labs in Upton, New York, USA.
For more information, please visit: www.bestcyclotron.com, www.theratronics.com and www.teambest.com.
For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html.
