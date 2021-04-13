Legal technology start-up JUSTLAW notches an impressive milestone
Small business legal protection offering experiences rapid growth.
Small business is the backbone of this country,” a company representative said, adding “it’s high time we give them affordable access to legal planning and protection.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launched in 2020 in the face of the worst pandemic in a century, legal tech startup JUSTLAW set out with the lofty vision to give ordinary Americans access to top attorneys on a 24/7 basis. It’s working. The number of small businesses enrolled in its small business legal protection plan just surpassed 1,000.
Their success is certainly music to the ears of many beleaguered small business owners. Industry insiders estimate that there are about 100 million lawsuits filed in the US each year, with around 60% of all civil lawsuits involving a contract dispute. According to www.courtstatistics.org, median costs for a business lawsuit start at $54,000 for a liability suit, and can reach around $91,000 for the median contract dispute. JUSTLAW aims to deliver an antidote to this broken model.
JUSTLAW’s proprietary “Peace of Mind 365” inverts the traditional practice of law. Instead of waiting to react to legal issues - just as we did with medical issues in the stone ages - JUSTLAW takes a tech-enabled, proactive approach to identifying, managing and mitigating potential risks. JUSTLAW lets companies connect with lawyers over the web, via SMS, video or phone. Their small business legal protection plans — which start at less than $10 a week - allow companies to match with a lawyer who is in their jurisdiction, has expertise in the problem they’re dealing with and has availability when the owner needs to talk. In addition, members are eligible for a range of ongoing benefits, from website compliance, to tax savings advice, to contract review and debt collection.
“Small business is the backbone of this country,” a company representative said, adding “it’s high time we give them affordable access to legal planning and protection.”
Whether JUSTLAW can make a dent in the 100 million lawsuits filed every year remains to be seen, but they’re definitely off to a good start.
GIVING BACK AS A PUBLIC BENEFIT CORPORATION
JUSTLAW has doubled down on its commitment to help their customers and communities as a Public Benefit Corporation. The company continues to effect positive change through its industry-first JUSTCARE give-back pledge, which provides financial and human capital to the communities in which they operate. With each sale, the company returns a portion of its profits to the JUSTCARE program.
ABOUT JUSTLAW
JUSTLAW, a Public Benefit Corporation, is a one-stop digital platform with the mission to fix the legal industry. With its small business offering, the company makes starting, growing and protecting small businesses easy and affordable. JUSTLAW manages a network of over 300 attorneys in all 50 states. Enabling the new generation of entrepreneurs, JUSTLAW utilizes AI technology and world-class content to support thousands of customers as those customers launch and scale companies. By proactively identifying and managing risks, they’re helping business owners to achieve 365-day peace of mind. JUSTLAW was founded in 2020 in New York City. Visit www.just.law or https://home.just.law/smelegalplan to learn more.
