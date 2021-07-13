JUSTLAW and FinancePal Host Free Webinar for Small Businesses
Join industry veterans as they share the biggest mistakes they see small companies making right now!
the webinar will provide invaluable tips and advice for any small business looking to stay on the right side of the law while maximizing their tax efficiencies. FinancePal and JUSTLAW to host complimentary webinar on July 14, 2021 at 2pm ET.
Join industry veterans Andrew Jordan (FinancePal) and Jason Gabbard (JUSTLAW) as they discuss the biggest mistakes they see small companies making right now. Topics covered will include maximizing your small business tax deductions, how to correctly classify workers as employees or independent contractors and how to choose the right structure for your company.
JUSTLAW representative Clara Adams says the webinar will provide invaluable tips and advice for any small business looking to stay on the right side of the law while maximizing their tax efficiencies.
Signup for free at www.financepal.com/webinar
About FinancePal
FinancePal was founded with the singular goal of helping to free up the time of small business owners so they can focus on what really counts: the bottom line.
At FinancePal we provide our clients with the tools and systems to keep their finances on-track. We offer services ranging from bookkeeping, payroll, and tax to bill pay and state filing assistance. Whether you need one or all of these services, we will custom tailor a program to meet your needs. The best part is that we can handle all this for a flat affordable and transparent monthly fee that makes sense for your business. Partner with us and see how we can help you achieve your goals.
About JUSTLAW
JUSTLAW is the easiest way to take care of your small business legal needs. We are transforming the way America’s small businesses access legal products and protection. Coupling cutting-edge technology with a relentless focus on small enterprise, we’re lending transparency, affordability and speed to an industry that lacks all the above. We have a network of over 300 top-rated attorneys covering all 50 states.
As a public-benefit corp, we dedicate a portion of our profits and attorneys’ time to giving back to the communities in which we operate through our JUSTCARE initiative.
